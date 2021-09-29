UWO soccer goes to double OT twice

The UW Oshkosh Women’s Soccer team played in back-to-back double overtime games against North Central College and Lawrence University.

The Titans lost in a closely contested match against North Central College (Ill.) on Sept. 22 in Naperville, Illinois. North Central kicked off the scoring with a goal from Kily Egan in the 15th minute of the match, her third of the year. The Titans leveled the score in the 33rd minute with a goal by Alyssa Gunderson, her second of the year, assisted by Mackenzie Bennet.

Just before halftime, North Central took the lead once again after an unassisted goal by Sarah Andrey in the 44th minute.

In the second half, the Titans tied things up with a goal by Piper Green, her third of the season, which was unassisted. The goal by Piper Green marked the 1,000th goal scored in UWO Women’s Soccer Program history. It took the Titans 529 matches to reach this mark.

“It felt great and was a goal that our team needed at the time,” said the freshman midfielder Green after the game. “I’m proud to be a part of the program’s History.”

The game remained scoreless until the end of regulation. It took two overtimes to break the deadlock when North Central’s Sarah Andrey scored her second goal of the season on a Kily Egan assist 96 seconds into the second overtime.

The teams combined for only three shots in both overtimes. North Central won the game 3-2 and improved to 5-3-1, while the Titans lost only their second game this season, falling to 7-2.

Goalkeeper Erin Toomey had four saves and allowed three goals on 14 shots for UWO. North Central’s goalkeeper Riley Lindsey had five saves and allowed two goals on 12 shots.

“North Central was a very good team, so going into our first double OT game against a very good team was definitely not easy,” freshman midfielder Mackenzie Stein said after the loss.

“But playing North Central helped us understand what playing conference (teams) will look like, so now we’re prepared.”

On Monday night, UWO tied Lawrence University 1-1 after the game remained tied after two overtime periods. Piper Green found the back of the net in back-to-back games, her fourth goal of the year, on a pass from Alayna Clark in the 11th minute.

UWO remained in the lead until late in the second half when Lawrence leveled the score. Samantha Tolu scored her third goal of the year in the 80th minute, off a pass from Emma Vasconez. The score remained 1-1 until the end of regulation.

The Titans had the only shot in both overtimes with a Mallory Knight shot that hit the right post in the 97th minute. UWO went to 7-2-1 on the year as the game remained tied after two overtimes.

Lawrence University was held to only two shots in the match and now have a 5-4-1 record this year. UWO goalie Emma Sauriol faced only two shots, allowing one goal on one shot on goal.

Lawrence goalie Sarah Yochem had two saves, faced 10 shots and allowed one goal on three shots on goal. The tie was the first one in 18 matches between the two sides and snapped the Titan’s 12 game win streak in the rivalry.

“Lawrence was just an off game for us to say the least. We worked hard but couldn’t get the result after we played two full overtimes. Fortunately for us, we got out jitters before our first conference game against Eau Claire on Saturday,” said Stein after the match.

UWO will face UW-Eau Claire on Saturday October 2nd at 2 p.m at Carson Field in Eau Claire for the Titans Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) opener.