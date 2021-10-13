UWO Titans get to the point on the field

In the game on Wednesday, UWSP struck first on a penalty kick by a Hannah Kroupa goal in the 27th minute. UWO quickly leveled the score in the 31st minute. Junior defender Mackenzie Bennet scored her first goal of the season off a free kick from about 20 yards out.

The score remained 1-1 at halftime even though UWO controlled the first half, out shooting UWSP 9-3. Almost immediately after halftime, the Titans took the lead.

Senior forward Mallory Knight found sophomore Greta Hanthorn 17 yards out and buried the ball into the back of the net. This was Knight’s second assist on the year and Hanthorn’s third goal this season.

Knight now is seventh on the UWO women’s soccer all time points list with 51. Hanthorn said after the game, “it was a great pass from Knight. She slipped it right through to me, and it was a great finish on my part.”

UWO played more defensively after they took the lead and hung on to win 2-1. The Titans beat the Pointers for the first time since 2015, and UWO has allowed only 8 goals on 38 shots this year.

On Saturday Oct. 9, the Titans won their 10th straight at Titan Stadium, beating UW-Stout 2-0. In the first half, freshman forward Molly Jackson scored her third goal of the season off an Alyssa Gunderson assist to put the Titans up 1-0 in the 28th minute.

Later in the second half, Mallory Knight scored her sixth goal of the season from 15-yards out to put the game to rest. Knight leads the team in goals this season. Senior goalkeeper Erin Toomey did not face a shot on goal the entire game and has given up just seven goals in 922 minutes played.

After the game, Toomey said, “This season we have a great combination of talent and work ethic. We are really connected and believe in our abilities. It’s the first time since I’ve been [on] this team that I feel completely confident going into each game that we are the better team and if we can play like ourselves, we will win.”

UWO improved to 3-0 in conference play for the first time since 2015. It was also the seventh shutout win for the Titans, who have outscored their opponents 37-8 and out shot their opponents 249-88. The Titans (10-2-1) will face UW-Platteville (6-2-3) on Saturday, Oct. 16at 6 p.m. in Platteville.