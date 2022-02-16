From the eyes of a UWO athlete: Caleb Cornelious

For the track meet versus UW-Whitewater, I had to wake up around 6:30 a.m. to start getting ready for the long bus ride that left at 7:30 a.m. For this meet, we decided to debut our new golden uniforms, so everyone was pumped up.

During the long bus ride, I decided to eat really light so my performance was not hindered. I had Cheez-Its, a banana, and a small protein smoothie. To get in the zone for my event I always listen to music. Once we arrived at the school at 9:30 we set up camp which consisted of a food bin, blankets, pillows, etc. This is my first year ever doing track, so I am still learning proper techniques and overall getting used to the sport. Coaches and teammates have been proud of my performance so far this year because I have taken first place in a couple of meets so far.

As of now, I am close to qualifying for nationals. My personal best before entering this meet is 6’7”, and to qualify for nationals I need to clear 6’9”. My event, the high jump, did not start until 3 so I had time to rest up and get ready for my event. I decided to put a little more in my stomach and hydrate more. During my event I did pretty well, I got a personal best of 6’7.5”, also taking first place. This is good for me because I got a personal best, and I also got to attempt at a national level bar, which is 6’9”. As of now, my goal is to clear 6’9” and that is all I have been focused on. Besides my performance, we did great as a team. We were able to take first place overall, and it was a very fun experience.

Although I have fun with my event, my favorite part about track is being able to cheer on my teammates. My favorite events that I watched after my event were the pole vault, the 60m dash, and the 4×4 relay. When it was all said and done, we each got our own pizza, which was amazing. The bus ride back was fun too, especially after taking the win as a team. We just joked around, laughed, and slept. When I got home I was exhausted after being gone all day, so I jumped in bed and fell asleep.