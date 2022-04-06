Jennings meet and greet

The UW Oshkosh community is invited to a meet-and-greet with our newest football coach, Peter Jennings, and his family. Jennings will be the new head coach, taking over for Cerroni. The event will be held on Tuesday, April 21 from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Bar, 825 N. Washburn St., Oshkosh. During the meet-and-greet, guests will have access to complimentary appetizers, alumni giveaways and a cash bar. The event will be hosted by both the Alumni Relations office and the athletics department.

The new coach will be kicking off his season with big shoes to fill, as Cerroni is the winningest coach in UWO history.

If you wish to attend, RSVP at uwosh.edu/alumni/meet-new-titan-head-football-coach-pete-jennings/