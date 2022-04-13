Softball has streak of eight after great week

UW Oshkosh softball played six games this past week resulting in a win-loss of 6-0. The week started strong with a double header against Marian University, and double-headers Saturday and Sunday against UW-Stout.

The first games were played against Marian University, with both games resulting in a final-five mercy rule and sharing a score of 10-2. This is one of many wins that has bolstered Head Coach Scott Breyer’s confidence. In reference to the game that occurred the day before, he said, “We had an entire week of not playing, and I was nervous about not coming in with momentum.” But it was momentum that they brought, as they went into Saturday, with a streak of four mercy-rules.

On Saturday, the Titans faced off against UW-Stout, along with the baseball team, resulting in a program sweep. The first game resulted in a score of 8-6 and the second 5-3. Although both scores were not as strong as recent results, UW-Stout is at the top of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) conference. This day’s wins showed the viability of this young team composed of underclassmen going against an aged program.

At the end of the weekend UWO softball faced UW-River Falls in a double header that added two more games to UWO softball’s win streak. The first game was an astounding score of 17-0, which decided the game by the third inning after the fourth inning produced no points for either team. The second game of the day was a score of 9-1 which was decided by the sixth inning. This game had a slower pace, with a peak of four Titan runs in the third inning.

The weekend was an incredibly strong showing from all players, as none stood out better than the rest in the 17-0 game.

The next competitions are against UW-Whitewater on their turf. UWW is often a difficult competition, however when comparing UWO performance to UWW against UWRF, there is a stark difference as their average score was a loss of 1.5-4.5.