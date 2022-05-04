Softball splits weekend series

On Monday May 2, the UW Oshkosh softball team concluded a strong season going 2-2 against UW-Platteville and UW-Eau Claire.

UWO won both games against UWP in blowout fashion on Sunday. They won the first game by a score of 11-0 and the second 13-2.

The first game stopped after five innings, with UWO scoring in each inning. UWO scored five runs in the second inning. In that first game, player Abby Garceau had three runs and four hits in four plate appearances. Throughout the game, Maddie Fink pitched against 21 batters with only gave up three hits.

Mia Crotty and Sydney Nemetz pitched in the second game against UWP. Throughout the game there were 26 pitches and UWP had only six hits against the Freshman and Sophomore pitchers. At bat, players Hannah Ritter and Emily Cliver were both able to get three runs.

Against UWEC, both games were close losses, with the first game being 5-1 and the second being 4-0. In the first game there was a constant push from UWEC. The Bluegolds started the first inning with two runs and had three more in the third, fourth and fifth.UWEC started the second game even stronger with three runs in the first inning, but the team didn’t score until the sixth.

UWO had a strong push against UWP; however, without momentum they were unable to mount a strong offense against UWEC who immediately came out swinging in both of their games.

UWO will be one of the five teams to play in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) tournament at UW-La Crosse from May 6-8.