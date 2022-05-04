Upcoming postseason after school year

After the conclusion of the Spring term, students will still have sporting events to watch or follow, as sporting events will continue until May 28.

The events will consist of baseball, track and field and softball. Baseball and softball will be competing in their Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) tournaments. Track and field will possibly be competing in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division III outdoor track and field championships.

For those who remain in the area, it is unlikely that there will be home competitions, as track and field has not recently held any meets and baseball will be playing on neutral fields for the WIAC tournament.

Important game dates for baseball’s postseason run will be the opening of the WIAC tournament on May 12, followed by another round of play on May 13. The baseball season will then conclude on May 14.

Softball’s post season will begin the earliest, starting this Friday with the WIAC tournament and continuing two days after. All games will take place at UW-La Crosse North Campus Field. At the time of publication, match-ups for these games were not yet released.

Track and Field’s post-season will begin May 19, with a NCAA qualifier at UW-La Crosse. The qualifier is then followed by a week-long break before it picks up for a three-day NCAA DIII tournament in Geneva Ohio. The track and field season will end on May 28 after all the scores from the three-day tournament are tallied.