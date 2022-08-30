UWO volleyball to make strides

After an improved 2021 season, the UW Oshkosh women’s volleyball team hopes to continue making strides and compete for the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) title.

The Titans, who finished third in the WIAC with a 4-3 conference record last season, are picked to finish fourth in last week’s WIAC Preseason Poll.

UWO is coming off a 19-12 overall record in 2021 where the Titans made it to the semifinals of the WIAC tournament, but the team fell 3-2 to UW-Eau Claire.

Jon Ellmann, the third most winning coach in program history, returns as the head coach of UWO in his fifth season with the Titans. All six starters and the libero from last year will return for the 2022 season including first-team All-WIAC award winners Riley Kindt and Carissa Sundholm.

Sundholm, a junior pin hitter, had career numbers in 2021 when she led the Titans in kills (345), kills per set (2.83) and total attacks (1,123). Kindt, a sophomore middle blocker, led the team in solo blocks (21), assisted blocks (67) and points (395.3) in her freshman season with UWO.

Sophomore Defensive Specialist Amelia Hust garnered WIAC Honorable Mention when she led the team in digs (582), digs per set (4.69) and service aces (43).

Sophomore defensive specialist Abby Fregien said there are a lot of incoming freshmen and that the team has spent a lot of time getting to know each other in the preseason.

“We are all super excited for this season and have been working really hard in the gym,” she said. “We had a great preseason and are looking forward to our season opening tournament in Virginia Beach this week.”

The UWO volleyball team won a team academic award from the American Volleyball Coaches Association for their team GPA of 3.70, the best in program history.

The UWO volleyball season will kick off Friday when the Titans take part in the Captains Classic in Newport, Virginia. Oshkosh’s first game takes place at 2 p.m. against Lewis and Clark College, followed by a matchup against Hollins University at 4 p.m.

UWO’s home opener is Wednesday, Sept. 7, against St. Norbert College at the Kolf Sports Center.