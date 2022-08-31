Jennings ready to ‘rock and roll’

Photo: UWO / Flickr — Peter Jennings is the new football coach for the Titans, and said he will offer an inclusive environment for all members of the football program.

Peter Jennings is the new head coach of the UW Oshkosh Titan football team, and he couldn’t be more excited.

“Being a head coach is a huge responsibility, and I will never take this responsibility for granted,” Jennings said. “Our staff will be teachers first and foremost. We will offer an inclusive environment for all members of our football program. We will be honest and energetic, and we will always put the well-being of our student athletes first.”

UW Oshkosh Athletic Director Darryl Sims said that Jennings’s enthusiasm is contagious and resonates well with the players and coaches.

“Peter has a real vision for Titan football,” Sims said. “He has an innovative football mind, and has demonstrated the ability to work well with student athletes, to help them be successful in the classroom and on the football field.”

Jennings was the offensive coordinator for four seasons at UW-Whitewater where he helped the Warhawks compile a 39-4 record and win three Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championships from 2018-21.

Taking over for retiring coach Pat Cerroni, Jennings becomes the 23rd head coach in the 126-year history of the UWO football program. The Titans have had just six different head coaches between 1946-2021.

“Let’s get this team rocking and rolling,” Jennings said. “I am so excited to be here.”

“[With] the university and all of its elite academic offerings, the fertile recruiting grounds of the Fox Valley and this unbelievably vibrant campus community, this truly is a dream come true for me and my family,” Jennings said.

With Jennings at the helm of the offense, UWW averaged 40.9 points per game last season. He also mentored two Warhawk quarterbacks who were voted WIAC Offensive Player of the Year: Max Meylor (2021) and Cole Wilber (2018). Jennings coached 10 D-III All-Americans and one recipient of the D-III Rimington Award, given to the best center in the country.

Prior to coaching at Whitewater, Jennings was the offensive coordinator and associate head coach at Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee, from 2016-18. The Lynx set program season records in total touchdowns, rushing touchdowns, total yards and passing yards during this time.

Jennings previously coached at Carroll University where he was the offensive coordinator, helping the offense achieve its two highest scoring seasons in school history.

Jennings played college football at Illinois College, where he was the starting quarterback from 2004-07 while he earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology and exercise.

UWO’s current string of 10 consecutive winning seasons is the longest in program history. Last season, the Titans had a 6-3 record overall and finished fourth in the WIAC with a conference record of 4-3.

The Titans are scheduled to open the 2022 season against East Texas Baptist University on Sept. 3 at J.J. Keller Field at Titan Stadium.

“I am finally to the destination, the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh,” Jennings said. “The bar has been set extremely high. I so appreciate the faith that [Sims has] in moving this elite program forward.”