UWO Volleyball has strong start to season

The UW Oshkosh women’s volleyball team has had a strong start to their season, winning eight of their first 11 games.

UWO opened their season on Sept. 2 with a 3-1 win against Lewis and Clark College in the Captains Classic in Newport News, Virginia. Later that day, the Titans won their second match of the season, sweeping Hollins University 3-0.

In the second day of the Captains Classic, Oshkosh increased their win streak to three after they took down Christopher Newport University 3-1. The second match of the day saw the Titans suffer their first defeat of the season, falling 3-0 to Juniata College.

In the Titan’s home opening double-header, UWO swept St. Norbert College 3-0 and defeated Lakeland University 3-1. Friday, Oshkosh swept both Marian University and Lake Forest College 3-0 in the UW Oshkosh MVP Invitational held at the Kolf Sports Center.

On the second day of competition in the UW Oshkosh MVP Invitational, UWO narrowly defeated Bethel University 3-2. After taking the first two sets, Bethel stormed back by taking two sets of their own to force the crucial fifth set which the Titans won 15-11.

In the second match of the day, UWO fell to Millikin University in another five-set thriller. Millikin opened the match by taking the first two sets, but the Titans fought their way back to force a fifth set, which Millikin won 15-12.

Sophomore defensive specialist Abby Fregien said she has been surprised by the team’s response to tough situations.

“We are able to realize when things aren’t working well and then switch it up and make a change to get better outcomes,” she said. “Our whole team has a great competitive drive that has really helped us win some close games this season.

UWO fell to UW-Whitewater 3-1 in their Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference home opener on Tuesday. The Warhawks, ranked 15th in the nation by the American Volleyball Coaches Association, lost the first set to UWO 26-24 before taking the next three sets to secure the victory.

Through the first ten games of the season, sophomore Riley Kindt leads the team in kills with 93 while fellow sophomore Kalli Mau leads the Titans in assists with 177. Defensively, Kindt leads the team in total blocks with 34 and leads the team in points with 119.5.

The Titans will take on Muskingum University and DePauw University tomorrow in Ada, Ohio in the Ohio Northern University Invitational.