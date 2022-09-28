UWO soccer falls again

The UW Oshkosh women’s soccer team is winless in their last six matches after the Titans were trounced by the North Central College Cardinals 5-0 last Wednesday at Titan Stadium.

The Cardinals, ranked 21 in the country by d3soccer.com, kicked off the scoring just five minutes into the match when Sarah Andrey scored her fourth goal of the year.

Andrey added another goal in the 21st minute off a North Central free kick on the edge of the UWO penalty box to increase the Cardinal lead to 2-0.

Just after halftime, North Central struck again when Ellie Lochbaum put away a penalty kick after Oshkosh’s Rylie Kaufmann fouled Andrey in the penalty box.

Sophia Hein scored a goal in the 63rd minute from a Sam Schutte pass to grow the Cardinal lead to four. Eight minutes later, Schutte added another assist when she found an open Elle Sutter who put away her eighth goal of the season en route to the 5-0 North Central victory.

Kaufmann said the team has been looking better in the days following the loss.

“In practice we have been working on our defensive shape as a team and also 1v1 defending,” Kaufmann said. “This will give us better connection on the field and hopefully allow us to get our offense going.”

The Cardinals dominated the shots category, outshooting the Titans 28-4, forcing 12 saves from UWO goalie Mallory Kerhin. Oshkosh’s Kaufmann and Molly Jackson along with North Central’s Kaitlyn Cannon all received yellow cards in the match. The Titans, who only had one shot on target, are still winless this season at J.J. Keller Field at Titan Stadium.

On Wednesday, UWO took on Carroll University at Schneider Stadium in Waukesha.– Find the score of that game at https://www.uwoshkoshtitans.com/sports/wsoc/index.

The Titans will be back at home on Saturday where they will take on UW-Eau Claire at 7 p.m. for senior night.