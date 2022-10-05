Tennis splits last two matches

UW Oshkosh women’s tennis has been nearly unstoppable this season, suffering a single loss against UW-Whitewater, rebounding with a win against UW-River Falls.

On Septe. 28, UWO faced off against UWW in an 8-1 loss. The sole win was a singles match with Cordelia Damkot being the winner, who had a good recovery after her initial doubles loss.

UWO didn’t take this to heart, as in the next match-up, they seized the day against UWRF.

Saturday, UWO beat UWRF in a close 5-4 match. UWO won two doubles matches and three singles matches in a nail-biting meet that puts UWO 5-1 total, and 1-1 in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

Some performances to note were the Damkot sisters, who after both having won their doubles match, both went on to win their individual singles. As well, Courtney Carpenter and Alexandra Schmoldt beat their opponents in a doubles match by a strong score of 8-5.

Courtney is a freshman this year who’s found the difficulties of college athletics rewarding.

“I’m really enjoying the higher level of tennis that I’m playing because it’s forcing me to improve and push myself in every match we play,” she said. “I’ve always had more fun playing tougher teams because I have to push myself to match their level.”

Courtney’s season has been centered on doubles with eight of her 10 games having been played with her partner Jenna Nolde.

“I enjoy the faster pace and partner dynamic that playing doubles requires,” she said. “I’ve been playing with Jenna since the start of the season, and we have done great so far. We have lots of fun playing with each other and are always there to pick each other up in a tough match.”

So far, she has been very happy with the season, due to her coaching which is extremely important as an incoming freshman who hasn’t yet operated at the college level.

“The season has been going very well so far in terms of both the team dynamic and in competitions,” she said. “I’ve had a great experience so far with coach Francour and I truly see and appreciate the work he is putting into the team.”

As well, athletic and emotional support from teammates has kept them successful.

“Everyone on the team is extremely supportive and welcoming, which makes for a warm environment to come to at the end of a long day of school,” she said. “We’ve also been very successful in our conference matches with only one loss to Whitewater.”

Tuesday, Carpenter and her partner Alexandra Schmoldt were selected as the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference’s doubles team of the week, for their matches September 26 to October second.

Wednesday, the Titans faced off against UW-La Crosse in the final home game of the year. Find the score of that match at uwoshkoshtitans.com/sports/wsoc/index.