UWO’s winless streak continues at home

The UW Oshkosh women’s soccer team took an early lead, but the Titans fell 2-1 Saturday to UW-Eau Claire on senior night at Titan Stadium, remaining winless at home to start the year.

UWO’s Mackenzie Stein put the ball into the back of the net to give the Titans a 1-0 lead after Molly Jackson sent a bouncing ball into the box, causing miscommunication in the Blugold defense.

After the Titan goal, Eau Claire dominated the match and eventually leveled the score after Elise Pinewski found an open Sydney Spencer in the 37th minute.

Less than 10 minutes after halftime, the Blugolds took the lead after Molly Henderson scored her second goal of the year, this time from a Megan Hansen assist in the 54th minute.

Eau Claire missed countless opportunities to add another goal, but Titan goalie Mallory Kerhin had a game-high six saves as the opening match in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) for both teams finished 2-1.

UWEC led the match in nearly every category, out shooting UWO 17-9 and putting more of those shots on target 8-5. The Blugolds were the more physical team throughout the game, committing 15 fouls and receiving a yellow card from referee Mahmood Darvish after a vicious tackle from Selah Smith.

Forward Rylie Kaufmann said the team just needs to capitalize on their opportunities.

“There were plenty of chances for us and we just need to put them in the back of the net,” she said.

Kafmann also said the team needs to improve on finishing and putting the ball in the back of the net when the opportunity presents itself.

“We have a great team and we just need to find our groove,” she said.

Last night, the Titans took on UW-Stevens Point at the Point Soccer Bowl — Find the score of that game at https://www.uwoshkoshtitans.com/sports/wsoc/index.

UWO (3-5-2) will take on UW-Stout (1-8-2) Saturday afternoon at Nelson Field in Menominee, Wisconsin.