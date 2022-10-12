UWO soccer triumphs at home

Photo courtesy: UWO Athletics– Alayna Clark scored her second goal of the season in Monday’s 4-0 win against St. Norbert College.

Monday’s non-conference matchup against St. Norbert’s Green Knights resulted in a long-awaited home field win for the Titans.

Coming into the match, the Titans knew that this was a game against a respectable team in search of a big win, assistant coach C Dwyer said.

“Coming out and setting the tone early is a necessity if we plan to stay in this game,” he said.

Within the first five minutes of the game, UWO’s Maris Huen struck hard and early, drawing a hand ball just outside of the penalty box. Mackenzie Bennett stepped up to take the kick, sailing the ball into the awaiting arms of the Knight’s keeper, Lily Collins.

Two minutes later, another opportunity for the Titans arose on a beautiful through ball played by Grace Herrmann to the foot of Rylie Kaufmann who pulled it just wide left of the goal.

UWO came out with a high intensity, fast paced game that hasn’t been seen yet this season at home. The energy on the field was undeniable and contagious.

In the 21st minute, UWO’s Alexia Poulos drove the ball down the right side of the field and connected a beautiful cross to the head of Molly Jackson to make it a 1-0 game.

The Knights struggled to connect in the offensive third of the field, and the Titan defense was pressed high and heavy, intercepting all attempts at the net.

Before the conclusion of the first half, the Titans capitalized on their lead with a stunning, unassisted goal by Alayna Clark in the 37th minute.

The Titans came out at halftime with a fire under them to secure the first home game win of the season. In the 73rd minute, UWO’s Alayna Clark buried another ball in the back of the net off a savvy cross by Gabby Born earning herself a brace for the match.

In only the 72nd minute, UWO’s Greta Steines put the fourth goal on the scoreboard from 30-yards out assisted by Anika Roush. By the 73rd minute, the Titans were up 4-0 over the Knights.

Late in the 84th minute, the Green Knight’s Michelle Piro sent a shot just wide of the net.

The Knights managed to get two more shots off before the 90-minute mark, both secured safely in the arms of UWO’s Emma Sauriol who put another shutout under her belt.

The Titans dominated the game from start to finish with a total of 26 shots compared to St. Norbert’s nine.

The Titans also led in corner kicks, drawing seven throughout the 90 minutes.

When asked how important this win at home was for the team, UWO’s Alayna Clark emphasized that it was a turning point for their season.

“I think at this point in the conference having this win really gives us the confidence we need going forward,” she said.

Midfielder Mackenzie Stein stresses the importance of continuing to work hard in practice for the remainder of the season and looks ahead to another home game against UW-Platteville this Saturday October 15th.

“We have to continue our one-two-touch passes and keep our pass accuracy up and, again, having this win today is really going to help boost our confidence in conference,” Stein said, “and we will be sure to come out on Saturday.”

The Titans enter their next matchup with a conference record of 0-1-2 and overall record of 4-5-4.