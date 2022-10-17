Golf finishes last at WIAC Championships

Photo courtesy: UWO Athletics– Ava Downie shot a combined 258 over three days for a Top 25 finish at the WIAC Championships

The UW Oshkosh women’s golf team competed at Reedsburg Country Club for the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) Championships, finishing in last place Sunday, Oct. 9.

While the team may have struggled, there were still some solid performances at the event. The Titans, who had a fifth place finish last year, regressed this year with an eighth place finish. The team is relatively young, only having one senior golfer.

UWO was led by junior Ava Downie who had an impressive season and finished fourth at the Stevens Point Invitational. At the WIAC Championship she finished top 25 with a round one score of 93, round two score of 86 and a round three score of 79.

Downie’s total score at the event was 258, and said, “It wasn’t the outcome I was looking for, but I managed to improve by seven strokes each day.”

She was able to cut 14 strokes off in total from round one to round three.

Freshman Taryn Endres finished second for the team this past weekend. At the WIAC Championship, she finished in the top 40 overall.

“Finishing in the top 40 after three days was a good feeling, because I knew I did my best in the moment and had fun while doing it,” Endres said about her top 40 finish.

“I was very happy to be able to represent UW Oshkosh in this conference event,” Endres said. “I was happy with my performance but know that there can always be improvements made, and I am looking forward to next year and watching my performance grow and the team get better.”

In round one Endres posted a score of 93, in round two had a score of 87 and in her final round had a score of 88. Endres’s total score for the WIAC Championship was 268.

This was Endres’ first WIAC Championship and she said, “The WIAC Championship was a really good first conference college experience, with lots of golf, team bonding, and fun. It was a fun and humbling experience watching the best teams tie and play in a playoff. It was exciting to watch.”

Sophomore Josie Hofer finished top 40 for the team as well. She scored a 90 in the first round, 91 in the second round and 88 in the third round. She had a total score of 269.

Junior Alyssa Dreher scored a 91 in the first round, 93 in round two and 92 in the third round. Dreher had a combined score of 276.

Senior Lauryn Davis, who scored a 91 in both the first and second round, while also posting a score of 95 in the third round. Davis scored a total of 277. The team finished with a combined score of 1067, which was 203 over par.