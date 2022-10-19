Titans edged out on a late penalty

Going into Saturday afternoon’s matchup against the UW-Platteville Pioneers, assistant coach CJ Dwyer iterated how important it would be for the Titans to counteract the direct style of play that the Pioneers would bring to the field.

“They encompass a very direct style of play, we will have to be focused on keeping possession so they can’t do that,” Dwyer emphasized, “and if they do get possession, we have to step hard.”

UW Oshkosh’s Rosie Rojewski is finding major success in her newfound position in the midfield, establishing herself as quite the offensive threat. In the third minute of the game, Rojewski fired off a left footed shot that deflected off the upper left corner of the goal post.

The Pioneers were reluctant to step up early in the match. UWO’s Alexia Poulos recognized this and took advantage of driving down the right side of the field, providing the Titans with multiple cross opportunities to put in the back of the net.

In the 14th minute, UWO’s Molly Jackson pinched a shot off on frame, saved by UWP’s goalie, Emma Ball.

Two minutes later, UWO’s Mallory Kerhin stepped hard to defend her box off a UWP corner, holding it to a 0-0 game.

Around the 17th minute mark, UWO’s Poulos forced an impressive diving save by UWP’s, Emma Ball, contributing to her total of 11 saves in the 90 minutes.

Throughout the first half, Platteville looked heavily to Lydia Smith, for all corners and throw-ins. Smith showcased a 30-yard throw in at multiple points in the game, posing as a grave threat in the Titan’s defensive third.

Before the end of the first half, the Pioneers drew a foul at the Titan’s 35-yard-line. Up to take the free kick was UWP’s Emma Willard and tended to by Kerhin, keeping it 0-0 going into the next 45 minutes.

During halftime, coach Dwyer challenged the Titans to “reach another level” coming out after a scoreless half.

The 48th minute of the second half, a free kick by UWO’s Grace Hermann nearly resulted in an early goal for the Titans.

Jackson also had a crafty attempt on net with a behind the back flick in the 61st minute that was saved by Ball.

In the 68th minute of the game, the Titans found themselves scrambling to recover defensively after a breakaway and cross by UWP’s Katherine Ohlwein. The cross was cleared off the head of UWO’s Mackenzie Bennett.

Another great opportunity arose for the Titans in the 73rd minute off a cross from UWO’s Poulos to the head of Anika Rousch who directed it just wide of the net.

Late in the 84th minute of the game, a Pioneer was fouled in the Oshkosh penalty box resulting in a late game penalty kick. UWP’s Anna Spindle buried the shot in the back of the net to put Platteville up 1-0 with five minutes left in the match.

The Pioneers played a valiant 90 minutes of defense, holding the Titans to a shutout. Oshkosh looks to move forward and continue their efforts to clinch a higher seed in the tournament.

The Titans go into the final games of the regular season with a record in conference of 0-2-2. The Pioneers advance in the season with a conference record of 3-1, remaining number two in the WIAC standings.

Wednesday, UWO took on UW-Whitewater at J.J. Keller Field at Titan Stadium. You can find the score of the game at uwoshtitans.com/sports/wsoc/index.

The Titans will travel to Veterans Memorial Field to take on UW-La Crosse Saturday at 6 p.m.