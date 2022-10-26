Titans remain winless in conference

Photo courtesy of Terri Cole– UWO goalkeeper Mallory Kerhin (99) denies a shot on goal. During the game, Kerhin prevented 10 shots on goal leading to a save percentage of 0.769 and boosting her total saves to 61.

Following a draw against UW-Whitewater last Wednesday, the UW Oshkosh Titans fell to the UW-La Crosse Eagles 3-0 on the road on Oct. 22.

The Titans headed west to face off against the leader of the conference, UW-La Crosse, who boasts an overall record of 15-1-1 and an eight-game winning streak. The Eagles remain undefeated in conference play with a record of 5-0.

UWL’s Ainsley Allan put the Eagles up 1-0 in the 19th minute of the game for her tenth goal of the season, assisted by Claire Cater off a corner kick—making it her seventh assist of the season.

Not long after the first goal, both Allan and Cater worked together to put another tally up on the scoreboard. This time Cater put the ball in the back of the net off of an assist from Allan in the 23rd minute.

The Titans battled defensively to keep the game to a score of 2-0 for the remainder of the first half. La Crosse outshot the Titans 16-3. UWO’s Mallory Kerhin put up seven impressive saves in the first 45 minutes.

Allan secured a brace for herself in the 60th minute of the game off a ball from Chelsea Gale to pull the Eagles ahead 3-0.

The Titans’s Kerhin saw thirteen shots on target with ten recorded saves.

Kerhin was expecting this game to be one of the most difficult matchups of the season, but she remained optimistic and dialed in.

“We expected La Crosse to be a very good team, as they are ranked first in the conference,” Kerhin said. “But we did defeat them twice last season so we remained optimistic.”

Kerhin spoke with a glass-half-full perspective when looking ahead at the team’s next matchup against Concordia University of Wisconsin.

“Hopefully Concordia will be another good game and (should) help us take a positive step in the right direction before our regular season conference game against UW-River Falls.”

UWO fell 2-1 to Concordia (13-3-2) in the final home game of the year Tuesday night and will play at UW-River Falls Saturday at 2 p.m.