Titans pummel Pointers

Courtesy of UWO Athletics– Colby Berghammer hands the ball off to running back Peter MacCudden earlier in the season. MacCudden rushed 104 yards against the Pointers.

The UW Oshkosh football team recorded its first shutout victory against UW-Stevens Point in 44 years as the Titans took down the Pointers 45-0 Saturday afternoon at Goerke Field.

Wide receiver Terrell Carey said that the Titans were able to dominate UWSP because they came in motivated to play as a team.

“Especially as an offense, we focused on what our strengths were and more important, we went out there and executed,” Carey said. “It was a big thing from a confidence point of view knowing that the guys across from you are alongside us.”

UWO, whose last shutout win was in 1978, kicked off the scoring and never looked back as running back Peter MacCudden pushed his way for a five-yard rushing touchdown.

Running back D.J. Stewart had one of the best plays of the game to extend the lead to 21 points, eluding defenders en route to a 61-yard touchdown after UWO had stopped the Pointers on fourth down.

Carey had his second touchdown of the season with 13 seconds to go in the third quarter when he caught a 50-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Kobe Berghammer to build a 35-point advantage.

Carey said his touchdown was one of the most fun plays he has ever been a part of.

“It’s one of those things where I always love to be able to help the team in any way that I can, and that touchdown was a big spark for the team,” he said. “I know the touchdown really helped our confidence and when you got your brothers out there blocking in front of you, it makes the touchdown so much better.”

Berghammer found both Tony Steger and Trae Tetzlaff in the game for 16-yard and five-yard touchdowns, respectively, as the Titans outgained UWSP in total yards 598-196.

Berghammer scored his ninth rushing touchdown of the season in the third quarter when he found the endzone on a six-yard run.

Kicker Nolan Mobley scored the final points of the day with an 18-yard field goal as the Titans went on to win the game 45-0.

Berghammer finished the game 12-26 with 152 yards passing, three touchdowns and one interception. He was also the leading rusher for UWO, running for 115 yards and a score.

Stewart and MacCudden each rushed for 111 yards and 104 yards, respectively, while each adding a rushing touchdown for Oshkosh.

Steger was the leading receiver for UWO, catching five passes for 56 yards and a touchdown, while Carey finished the game with 53 yards and a score.

Carey said he thinks the team has grown closer together throughout the season.

“In the last few weeks we’ve been forced to interact with each other and we’ve been able to grow with each other,” he said. “It’s been awesome to see that the team has gotten closer together and that translates to the success on the field.”

Carey said he wants to lead the team to success down the road.

“We can all have that mentality of being able to work towards the future because sometimes us seniors lose track of getting everyone better because its our last go around and things like that are huge,” he said. “I’m here to make my mark and make sure that the team can get to those future goals.”

On the defensive side of the ball, Brandon Kolgen led Oshkosh with one ½ sacks and two tackles for loss. Linebackers Kyle Dietzen and Tory Jandrin led the Titans in tackles with seven each, while Tijs Santiago recorded an interception.

UWO will take on UW-Eau Claire at 1:10 p.m. on Nov. 12 in the final game of the regular season at Carson Park.