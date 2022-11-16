Bennett named soccer scholar-athlete, a first in program history

Courtesy of UWO athletics– Mackenzie Bennett achieved the scholar-athlete award with a GPA of 3.79 from the College of Nursing.

UW Oshkosh’s Mackenzie Bennett was named the winner of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference’s (WIAC) 2022 Judy Kruckman Women’s Soccer Scholar-Athlete Award, a first in program history.

In order to be considered for this award, athletes must have a minimum 3.50 GPA, be in the last year of their competition and have competed at the collegiate level for at least two years.

“I am honored to have an award associated with someone who has done so much in advocating for women’s athletics,” said Bennett.

The Judy Kruckman award seeks to honor athletes who are not only standouts on the field, but in the classroom and community as well. After the 2021 season, Bennett was declared the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year and selected for the United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-American Second Team and the All-North/Central Region First Team. Bennett went on to earn consecutive All-WIAC first team honors following the 2022 season.

Off the field, Bennett is a nursing major with a 3.79 GPA and is a four-time member of the WIAC Scholastic Honor Roll.

“Looking back on these last five years, I never would have thought I’d be where I am now. As someone who debated on even playing college soccer, I can say with a full heart that I am so grateful I made the decision to continue,” Bennett said.

“This journey has shaped me into the person I am today. I have so many people to thank for getting me to this point in my individual career and even though my time on the field is done, I will hold onto these years forever.”

Although Bennett hangs up No. 32, she’s eager to continue her involvement with soccer through volunteering at local clubs and events. “I look forward to focusing my energy into my career and strengthening different aspects of my life to serve others better,” Bennett said.

She will complete her last year of nursing school and hopes to begin her career in an emergency department or the neonatal intensive care unit after graduation.