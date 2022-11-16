UWO routs Eau Claire 61-0

Quarterback Kobe Berghammer scored five touchdowns as the UW Oshkosh football team blew out UW-Eau Claire 61-0 Saturday at Carson Park.

Berghammer finished the game with 302 passing yards, 154 rushing yards, three passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns.

“A guy like Kobe is fun to watch,” running back DJ Stewart said. “Every week you never know what he’s gonna be able to do to teams and it never gets old.”

After rushing for the opening score of the game, Berghammer threw touchdowns to wide receivers Stephan Flores, a 19-yard score, and Terrell Carey, a 29-yard touchdown. In the second half, Berghammer ran for a 39-yard touchdown before finding Tony Steger in the endzone for his final touchdown of the day.

The Titans would score three more touchdowns on the ground in the fourth quarter from back-up quarterback Quentin Keene, running back Doug Burson and running back Nate Smith.

Stewart said a lot of guys on the offensive line stepped up Saturday.

“The o-line wanted to build on the monstrous performance they put on against Stevens Point and they definitely did,” he said.

UWO kicker Nolan Mobley converted a 33-yard and 22-yard field goal in the game as the Titans went on to record back-to-back shutouts for the first time since 1976.

The Oshkosh defense proved to be unstoppable, holding the Blugolds to just one for six on fourth down and forced two turnovers. Linebacker Bryce Edwards strip sacked UWEC back-up quarterback Quinn Faust and Jared Saad intercepted quarterback Harry Roubidoux.

Roubidoux finished the game 14-29 for 138 passing yards while Faust passed for 11 yards and had negative seven yards on the ground.

UWO outgained Eau Claire in total yards 683-305, the highest offensive yardage total for the Titans since 2011. More than half of those yards came on the ground from Berghammer, Burson (77 yards), Smith (67 yards) and Peter MacCudden (38 yards).

Oshkosh’s Trae Tetzlaff led the team with 137 receiving yards while Carey finished the game with 54-yards and a score.

“We had a real physical day on the ground and the wide receivers definitely came through with a lot of tough catches and yards after the catch,” Stewart said.

UWO finished the season fourth in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, narrowly missing out on the Isthmus Bowl because UW-River Falls holds the tiebreaker over the Titans.