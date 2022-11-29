UWO women’s basketball remains undefeated

Courtesy of UWO athletics — Kayce Vaile goes in for a layup against Edgewood College on Nov. 15.

UW Oshkosh women’s basketball has had great success, going undefeated as of Nov. 19 all throughout the month of publication.

DePauw University and Augustana College, were beaten by scores of 56-48 and 64-49 respectively.

The wins were a testament to the team’s perseverance, going 6-0 after beating Augustana. The unbeaten streak is only shared with fellow Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference competitor UW-La Crosse, who is 8-0.

Senior shooting guard Jenna Jorgenson felt that aggressive action and displacement of the Vikings defense allowed them to succeed.

“The team we played was a very good team and we had prepared for them,” she said. “We forced them to do things they were uncomfortable doing.”

The wins were also a showcase of excellent individuals’ talent, namely Jenna Jorgenson. In the game against Augustana, Jorgenson was able to score 25 points.

“My teammates were able to get me open every time,” she said. “I scored off their drive and kicks and set good screens to get me open. It helped that they gave me a catch and shoot pass so I could knock down the shot.”

The Titans will face off against UW-Platteville in the first conference game of the year tonight at 7 p.m. at the Kolf Sports Center.