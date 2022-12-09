Milwaukee Bucks send three players to Herd

Jacob Link / Advance-Titan — Alex Antetokounmpo takes a shot against the Motor City Cruise on Nov. 15. Alex will play alongside his brother Thanasis after the Bucks sent the elder Antetokounmpo, Joe Ingles and MarJon Beauchamp to the Herd.

The Wisconsin Herd will have three players joining their ranks for a while after the Milwaukee Bucks made roster moves last night. They sent Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Joe Ingles and MarJon Beauchamp to the Herd on assignment.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo, who will join his younger brother Alex on the Herd, has played in just 12 NBA games this season, averaging 3.7 minutes of playing time and less than a point per game.

Ingles, who signed with the Bucks as a free agent in the offseason, has not appeared with Milwaukee this season and is still recovering from an ACL tear last season. The sharp-shooting forward averaged 7.2 points per game in 45 appearances with the Utah Jazz in 2021-22.

A source close to the team, Eric Nehm of The Athletic, reported yesterday that Ingles will be at the Herd just for practice time.

Beauchamp, the 24th pick in this year’s NBA Draft, played a crucial role earlier in the season when the Bucks were dealing with injury problems, but has seen his minutes diminish after the return of Khris Middleton. A native of Yakima, Washington, Beauchamp was a member of the NBA G League Ignite last season where he averaged 15.1 points and 7.33 rebounds per game.

The Bucks have started the season strong, going 18-6 and currently sit in second place in the Eastern Conference. On the other hand, the Herd have struggled, falling to just 6-8 this year with the third-worst record in the Central Division.

The Herd return to action Dec. 14 when they take on the Fort Wayne Mad Ants (8-3) at the Oshkosh Arena.