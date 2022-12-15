Winter ice skating coming to Menominee Park Zoo’s lagoon

Winter ice skating is planned, weather permitting, for Menominee Park Zoo’s lagoon. The outdoor rink nestled in the heart of Menominee Park promises to be a magical winter attraction. The Lake Fly Café will serve as a warming shelter, and open skate hours will be Jan. 7 through Feb. 19 on Saturdays and Sundays from noon. to 4 p.m. Free skate rentals from Dr. Eric’s Skate Club will be available to the public.

The International Youth Sailing of Oshkosh club will provide free cross-country ski rentals on Jan. 7 and 8 and Feb. 18 and 19. If you have never been cross-country skiing, sign up for instruction with the Oshkosh Recreation Department online at www.oshkoshrecdept.com.

A special event is planned for Friday, Feb. 10, from noon-4 p.m. when the Oshkosh Area School District has the day off. Details on the event will be released soon.

The outdoor rink will only be open when weather and ice conditions permit. For more information and updates about winter skating at Menominee Park Zoo’s Lagoon, located at 520 Pratt Trail in Oshkosh, visit www.facebook.com/OshkoshParks or contact the Parks Department at 920-236-5080.