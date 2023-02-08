Swim takes win against Ripon Redhawks

Courtesy of UWO Athletics / UWO women’s swimmer races through the lanes at home.

On Feb. 4, the Titans swimming and diving team defeated Ripon for the last time for the season in the final dual meet before the conference swim meet at the Walter Schroeder Aquatic Center.

UW Oshkosh emerged victorious, the women’s team winning with 114 points and the men’s team won with 129 points.

Francesca Schiro soloed the 200 freestyle and finished with a time 2:00.75 for a top finish and shows potential going into the final conference meet.

New to the team and first year student, Abbi Priestley, won the diving events with a score of 245.10 for 3-meter dive and 273.67 on the 1-meter qualifying for regionals.

On the men’s team, first year student Damen Seremet won the 100-yard breaststroke with a pr time of 1:02.79.

CJ Willert on the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 57.45. He also broke the men’s record at UWO set in 1997.

For diving, first year student Joey Jurva, scored a 208.80 in 1-meter dive and a 223.35 in 3-meter dive.

Senior Chase Millam said the team had a great time at the meet.

“It felt good to win,” he said. “It’s always fun to swim against Ripon because we’re pretty close to the other team. One of our swimmers has a relative who swims for the Redhawks so it’s pretty cool to have a little bit of a rivalry.”

UWO swimming and diving will return on Feb.15 for the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championships in Brown Deer.