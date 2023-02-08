Titan’s Seize Senior Day

UW Oshkosh’s women’s basketball team has gone on a tear, bringing their win streak up to seven with their most recent win against UW-River Falls on Feb. 4.

The game concluded with a score of 54-44 after the Titans managed a 20 to 10 run in the fourth quarter, which was spearheaded by the Titans making 10 out of 13 in free throws in the fourth quarter.

Forward Kayce Vaile, who had seven points, twelve rebounds and three blocks, commented on the increase in intensity in the fourth quarter.

“We knew that the fourth quarter was going to be important and we had to come out first with energy and toughness.”

The seniors played a large role in the fourth quarter. Vaile even said they couldn’t have taken the game without their efforts.

“Our seniors, Ava Douglas and Jenna Jorgensen, showed that with the first four possessions of that quarter,” she said. “They came down and got to the free throw line and finished big shots that set the tone for the rest of the quarter that we are not going down without a fight. Without those two, we wouldn’t have been able to win the game.“

Another focal point of the game was bench depth as the Titans had eleven points and eleven rebounds coming off the bench. Vaile said the readiness to play off the bench came from the eager mentality going into the game.

“Going into the game we felt good because we have been playing better recently and truly getting better,” she said “But with every game, it’s a new obstacle. We were coming off beating Eau Claire and River Falls did the same the week before so we knew that they are a very capable team.”

With such a mentality Vaile said that the team will continue to keep up their spirits and drive.

“The momentum keeps us hungry to keep getting better and working to be the best team we can be by the end of February,” she said.

After the win against River Falls, Vaile reflected on the season as it was now entering its final chapters.

“We have been through highs and lows all season which has made us the tough team that we are today. The challenges that we have face are what make us the team we are,” she said. “We came in as a young team with little game experience. We now are a tough, strong, hardworking, energetic team that puts up a challenge every time we step out on the court.”

UWO took on UW-Whitewater on Wednesday, finishing one of their last three games of the season before the playoffs. Check the UWO Athletics website for results.