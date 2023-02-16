Women’s Basketball suffers two losses

The Titans women’s basketball team suffered two losses this week, first against UW-Whitewater (19-5) followed by UW-La Crosse (18-6).

UW Oshkosh (17-7) faced off against the Warhawks on Wednesday losing 67-55, a team they lost to earlier in the season by a score of 66-56.

On Saturday, the Titans took on the Eagles and suffered a 56-42 defeat, despite beating UWL 61-53 last month.

Against UW-La Crosse, UWO took an early lead in the first quarter; however, the lead did not hold as the Eagles overcame it in the second quarter by a narrow margin. For the remainder of the match, La Crosse continued to grow their lead, ending in the 14-point defeat for the Titans.

Kate Huml led the team in points against UWL, scoring 14 of the team’s 42 points. She said that her teammates were essential to her scoring the points.

“My teammates were a huge part of me being the leading scorer,” she said. “They found me for shots, set great screens and opened up gaps to get me where I can score.”

Huml said that this week’s losses could be attributed to the physicality of the teams this week.

“One big difference I felt was the speed and size of the teams,” she said. Whitewater is very skilled in the post and runs most of their offense through them, whereas La Crosse relies a lot on their guards and pushing the ball up the court.”

The Titans concluded their regular season on Feb. 15 against UW-Stevens Point (11-13). Scores are available on the UWO Athletics website.

The women’s basketball postseason begins on Feb. 21, and until then Huml said the team will continue to practice.

“Nothing really changes for us as the postseason comes around,” she said. “We will just continue to do what we do and get better each day.”