UWO softball remains undefeated on the season

Courtesy of UWO Athletics — UWO’s Hannah Ritter bunts the ball against Milwaukee School of Engineering March 11.

The UW Oshkosh Titans softball team continued their undefeated streak, winning both games in the doubleheader against Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE) last Saturday.

The first game of the matchup went into extra innings, with no scoring from either team until the top of the 11th inning.

The Raiders scored the first run of the game in the 11th inning, and the Titans trailed 1-0.

In the bottom of the 11th inning, UWO’s Zoe Malone reached first base on an error and advanced to second base.

Later in the inning, Abby Garceau reached on a fielder’s choice, scoring Malone from third base for the first run for the Titans.

Gabby Buikema hit a walk-off single, scoring Morgan Rau from third base putting the score at 2-1 and giving the Titans their first win of the doubleheader.

UWO started quickly in the second game, jumping out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning.

The bottom of the first inning started with both Buikema and Garceau singling, followed by Hannah Ritter singled to center field, advancing Garceau to third and Buikema to second.

Sophie Wery was hit by a pitch, leading Garceau to score the first run of the inning and the first run for the Titans.

Malone hit a triple, scoring Buikema, Wery and Ritter to add three runs. The first inning ended with the Titans leading 4-1.

The Raiders scored two runs in the top of the third inning, putting the score at 4-2.

In the bottom of the fourth, UWO’s Ana Iliopoulos hit a triple and Davis scored, the only Titan run of the inning.

The score remained 5-2 until the bottom of the sixth inning, when Buikema hit a double, advancing Iliopoulos to third and Rau to score.

Rau singled, driving in two more runs, and the Titans led 8-2.

To end the game, Haylie Wittman singled and Rau and Ritter scored the last two runs of the contest.

The Titans ended the day sweeping the Raiders and remaining undefeated 8-0.

The Titans play next at the Spring Games in Clermont, Florida where they take on Hamline University and Wesleyan University on March 18.