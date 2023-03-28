Titan baseball falls to Milwaukee School of Engineering

The UW Oshkosh baseball team fell to the Milwaukee School of Engineering 5-4 March 21, halting a four-game winning streak in Glendale.

Oshkosh’s Zach Taylor led the team with a home run, a single and two RBIs on the day. The Titans outhit MSOE 13-6 and left seven runners stranded on base. Matt Sorrells pitched a no-decision, allowing four runs on four hits and going six innings while striking out eight batters. Logan King was charged with the loss, allowing one run on two hits and pitching two innings.

After allowing three runs in the bottom of the first inning, the Titans battled back, scoring four unanswered runs to take a 4-3 lead in the fifth inning. UWO’s Connor Giusti doubled to right field in the fourth inning to drive Taylor and Chase Marsh singled later in the inning to bring in another run. Taylor blasted his fourth home run in the season, this time a two-run shot in the fifth inning to give UWO a one-run lead.

MSOE’s Kyle Labedz drove in the tying run in the sixth inning with a single and in his next at-bat, he hit another RBI single to score the go-ahead run. UWO was held scoreless in the final frame to drop to 9-3 on the season.

The Titans swept a three-game series against the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology (Indiana) March 19-20, outscoring the Fightin’ Engineers 32-5 in three games in Terre Haute, Indiana.

In the first game, UWO took a 2-0 lead in the third inning when a Matt Scherrman double drove in two runs. Oshkosh added to its lead in the fourth inning with a Marsh RBI single and the Titans extended their advantage to four runs on a sacrifice ground-out from Jack McNamara. UWO held RHIT scoreless in all nine innings and the Titans went to take a 4-0 victory.

Offensively, Marsh led the team with two singles, an RBI and a run scored in three at-bats. Pitcher L.J. Waco picked up his second win of the season by allowing no runs on nine hits and fanning nine batters in eight innings on the mound. King pitched one inning of relief, allowing no runs and no hits.

The second game was dominated by UWO from start to finish, with the Titans cruising to a 12-0 victory in seven innings.

After being held scoreless in the first inning, Oshkosh’s Jake Andersen hit an RBI single in the second inning to give UWO an early 1-0 lead. The Titans exploded for six runs in the third inning behind a three-run homer from Giusti to increase their advantage to seven runs. UWO added four more runs in the fourth inning and in the fifth inning, and Scherrman hit his second home run of the season to put the game to rest. The game was cut short due to the NCAA’s 10-run rule after five innings.

UWO’s Jake Surane finished the game 3-for-5 with an RBI, two runs scored and was a home run away from hitting for the cycle. Giusti led the team with four RBIs, hitting a home run and a single in four at-bats. Oshkosh out-hit RHIT 14-4 and had 12 RBIs as a team.

On the mound, Cameron Mulvihill allowed no runs on four hits and struck out seven batters in seven innings pitched.

In the final game of the series, UWO fell behind early but stormed back to win 16-5.

In the bottom half of the first inning, RHIT scored on a fielder’s choice to take an early 1-0 lead. Andersen responded by blasting a grand slam in the second inning to give the Titans a 4-1 advantage. UWO added three more runs in the top of the third inning but RHIT’s Andy Krajecki belted a two-run home run to cut the Oshkosh advantage to four runs. The Titans went on to score nine runs in the final four frames to cruise to a nine-run victory.

Andersen finished the game with five RBIs, going 2-for-4 and scoring two runs. UWO pitcher Connor Brinkman picked up his fourth victory of the season, allowing four runs on seven hits and striking out six batters in six innings pitched. Scherrman came in as a relief pitcher for the final three innings, allowing one run on two hits.

The Titans will play a doubleheader against UW-Whitewater in Oshkosh’s Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference home opener April 1 at Tiedemann Field starting at noon.