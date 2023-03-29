UWO softball goes 9-1 at Spring Games in Florida

The UW Oshkosh softball team played down in Clermont, Florida, in The Spring Games this past week, ending the week with a 17-1 overall record.

The first game took place March 18 against the Hamline University Pipers of Minnesota.

The game started slow, with no scoring happening until the top of the fourth inning when the Pipers scored the first run of the game.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, UWO’s Sophie Wery doubled to right center, scoring Gabby Buikema and Abby Garceau for the Titans’ first runs of the inning.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Morgan Miller hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Haylie Wittman and putting the score at 4-1.

The score remained the same throughout the last few innings, and the Titans won their first game of the day.

UWO’s next game of the day was against Wesleyan University of Connecticut, where the Titans won 7-0.

It was a fast start for the Titans this game, scoring four runs in the top of the first inning. Both Garceau and Buikema singled, and Wery doubled, advancing both to score.

The next two runs came from Miller singling to second base leading Wery to score and Wittman to third. Wittman then scored on a wild pitch.

In the top of the second inning, Hannah Ritter singled to second, leading Buikema to score and Garceau to score on a throwing error, bringing the score to 6-0.

The last scoring of the game occurred in the top of the fourth, when Morgan Rau singled to right center advancing Caitlin Williams to score the last run of the game. The Titans finished their day with two victories.

On March 19, the Titans started their day by facing the Buffalo State College Bengals of New York.

The Titans spent their first few innings running up the score, with an 11-0 lead by the top of the fifth.

The Bengals came back and scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth, but the Titans held until the end of the game, earning their first victory of the day 11-2.

Next, the team faced the nationally-ranked Millikin University, where they held their undefeated record.

In the bottom of the first, Ritter doubled to left center, advancing Garceau to score the first run of the game.

Wery doubled to left field and then advanced to third on the throw. Rau reached, leading Wery to score.

The game remained at a standstill until the bottom of the fifth inning, when Wery singled up the middle, advancing Ritter to second and Garceau to score. A final run was scored in the bottom of the sixth inning by Ana Iliopoulos after a single from Garceau.

On the next day of tournament play, the Titans continued their winning streak, securing both games of the day March 21.

The Titans’ first game of the day was against Washington and Jefferson College of Pennsylvania, where UWO won 8-0.

After the first win, the Titans faced Bates College of Maine, winning the game 7-1, keeping their undefeated record on the third day of tournament play.

Running up the score, the Titans held the score at 7-0 until the top of the seventh, when Bates scored one run, with UWO winning 7-1.

After a day of more wins, the Titans continued on to the next day of games March 23.

The Titans again shutout opponents, beating St. Olaf of Minnesota 4-0 in their first game of the day.

In the second game, the team faced Trinity College of Connecticut, and shut out the team 8-0, with the game ending in the fifth inning.

With two wins, the Titans advanced in tournament play to the last day March 24.

The first game of the day was against Colby College of Maine, where the Titans won 10-2.

The second game of the day had the Titans face off against Tufts University of Massachusetts.

In the bottom of the first inning, Tufts scored the first run of the game, and the score stayed at 1-0 until the top of the seventh.

Iliopoulos singled down the right field line advancing Zoe Malone to score and Buikema to score the first run for the team.

The score stayed tied at 1-1 until the top of the ninth, when Buikema hit a fly out to right field and Rau scored.

In the bottom of the ninth, Tufts scored 3 runs, beating the Titans 4-2, in their first loss of the season. The Titans finished the spring games with a 9-1 record.