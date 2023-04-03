UWO baseball evens season series against Whitewater

The UW Oshkosh baseball team split its doubleheader against UW-Whitewater April 3, falling 5-4 to the Warhawks in the first game but winning the second game 6-5 at Miller Stadium in Whitewater.

With the win, UWO is tied for third place in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference standings while UWW dropped to second place.

In the first game, Oshkosh (11-5, 2-2 WIAC) pitcher Logan King picked up his second loss of the season, allowing one run on three hits in 1.1 innings on the mound. L.J. Waco started the game for the Titans, allowing four runs on six hits while striking out nine batters in 7.2 innings. In the contest, four Titans recorded at two hits and both teams finished the game with nine hits apiece.

UWO took the lead in the first inning when Nicholas Shiu hit an RBI single to give the Titans a 1-0 advantage. Oshkosh held the lead until the top of the eighth inning, when UWW’s Sam Vomhof hit a grand slam to put the Warhawks (11-4, 4-2 WIAC) in front by three runs. Oshkosh tied the game with a home run from Matt Scherrman, but in the top of the ninth inning UWW’s Bennett Frazier hit an RBI single to put the Warhawks back in front 5-4, securing Whitewater’s 11th win of the year.

In the Second game, King recorded the win for the Titans, pitching 2.2 innings of relief and allowing one earned run on three hits. Cameron Mulvihill started the game for Oshkosh, going 6.1 innings and allowing three runs on five hits. Offensively, Jake Andersen went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a single and an RBI to lead all UWO batters. Matt Sherrman and Zach Taylor each had two hits in the contest as Oshkosh outhit UWW 11-8.

Whitewater jumped out to a 2-0 lead after Jacob DeMeyer reached first base on a throwing error by Sherrman, allowing two runs to score. Oshkosh responded with a five run fourth inning behind a two-run home run from Mason Kirchberg and a triple from Jake Surane to take a 5-2 lead.

The Warhawks cut the deficit to two runs in the sixth inning when a failed pickoff attempt from Mulvihill scored Donovan Brandl. UWW tied the game at five apiece in the eighth inning following another error from Scherrman and a triple from Bennett Frazier. In the bottom half of the inning, Oshkosh retook the lead after Andersen drove in a run with a single to right field and UWO hung on to tie the season series with the Warhawks at two games apiece.

UWO was scheduled to play the Milwaukee School of Engineering (10-4) at noon April 4 in Glendale, but the game was canceled due to poor weather conditions.

The Titans will take on UW-Eau Claire April 7 in a doubleheader starting at noon at Bollinger Stadium.