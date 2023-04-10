UWO baseball blanks Blugolds

The UW Oshkosh baseball team held UW-Eau Claire scoreless in both games of UWO’s doubleheader on April 7, defeating the Blugolds 23-0 and 9-0, respectively, at Tiedemann field.

In the first game of the doubleheader, Titan batters combined for 18 hits and 16 RBIs, while the UWO pitching staff held Eau Claire batters to just 6-for-27.

Oshkosh’s Connor Brinkman remained undefeated on the season, giving up four hits and striking out six batters in five innings on the mound for his fifth win of the season. Michael Hughes and Josh Jansen each pitched one inning of relief for the Titans, giving up a combined two hits and striking out two batters in the contest.

Offensively, designated hitter Nicholas Shiu finished a perfect 2-for-2 in the game, with two singles, two runs and was walked twice to lead all Titan batters. Shortstop Matt Scherrman went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and scored three runs.

In the first inning, UWO first baseman Zach Taylor hit an RBI single to score Brenden Max and Scherrman scored on a wild pitch later in the frame as the Titans took a 2-0 lead. Oshkosh scored five runs in the second inning behind a pair of RBI singles from Taylor and Shiu to extend UWO’s advantage to 7-0.

The Titans were held scoreless in the third frame, but exploded for seven runs in the fourth inning after a two-run homer from Scherrman and a pair of RBI doubles. Oshkosh continued to heat up offensively and added nine more runs in the sixth inning behind a two-RBI double from Ethan Schreier and a couple of Blugold errors. UWO built a 23-run lead by the seventh inning, and the game ended due to the NCAA’s 10-run rule.

Oshkosh’s 23 runs were the most the Titans scored since April 23, 2021, when the UWO defeated Finlandia University (Mich.) 24-3 at Tiedemann field.

In the second game, UWO’s offense started slow but the Titans scored six runs in the ninth inning to cruise to their 13th win of the season.

UWO starting pitcher Matt Sorrells picked up his first win of the season, giving up five hits and striking out four batters in seven innings on the mound. Trey Tennessen pitched two innings of relief, allowing no hits and striking out two UWEC batters.

Oshkosh’s Jake Surane finished the game 4-for-6 with two doubles, two singles and four RBIs. Scherrman also had a four-hit game, finishing with four singles, a run scored and an RBI.

UWO took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning when Scherrman knocked in Surane from third base with an RBI single. Oshkosh did not score again until the sixth inning when Connor Giusti hit a sacrifice fly and Surane hit an RBI single to give the Titans a 3-0 lead. In the final frame, UWO tacked on six runs after Taylor hit an RBI two-bagger and Surane hit a three-RBI double.

The Titans blanked the Blugolds in all nine innings to cruise to their fourth straight victory over UWEC.