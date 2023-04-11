Track and field competes in opening outdoor meet

Courtesy of UWO Athletics — UWO’s Caleb Cornelius participates in the high jump event at the UW-La Crosse May Invitational.

UW Oshkosh Track and Field competed at UW-La Crosse Ashton May Invitational over the weekend, with the men’s team placing second and the women’s team finishing fifth.

The men’s team won two track and two field events, accumulating a total score of 132 points by the end of the day.

Winning track events for the men’s team were in the 200 meters, with Rashaad Henderson taking a time of 21.85. In the 4×400 meter relay, the men’s team took first with a time of 3:21.56.

Another important running event was the 100-meter dash, where Titans took third, fifth, sixth, seventh and ninth; filling up the leaderboard.

In the field events, Caleb Cornelius took first in the high jump with a jump of 2.03 meters. As well, Eli Tranel won with a 5-meter pole vault.

The Women’s team had a cumulative score of 70 points, with no first place finished but multiple placers in several events.

Notable running events for the Women’s team were the 800-meter run and 5,000-meter run.

In the 800-meter run, athletes Libby Geisness, Josie Makurat, Paige Hagner and Jamie Catania placed second, fourth, 16th and 17th respectively.

In the 5,000-meter run Titans Gwen Feitl, Lauren Urban, Trisha Cich and Sydney Fricke placed sixth, eighth, ninth and 11th respectively.

For the women’s field events, Breanna Masloroff took third in the hammer throw with a distance of 51.39 meters. As well, she placed seventh in the shot put, casting 12.09 meters.

The Titans will return on Friday and Saturday at the UW-Platteville Invitational.