UWO softball wins 7th straight game

Courtesy of UWO Athletics — UWO’s Sophie Wery hits the ball against Lawrence University March 5 at the UW-Oshkosh Rec Plex.

On Friday, the UW Oshkosh softball team won both doubleheader games against La Crosse.

The Titans had a slow start to the first game, with no runs until the top of the third inning.

Hannah Ritter reached a fielding error by first base, advancing Abby Garceau to second. Wery walked, advancing Ritter and Garceau.

Megan Rau singled to third, advancing Wery and Ritter and scoring Garceau with the first run of the game.

Gabby Buikema singled to center field, advancing M. Rau and scoring Wery and Ritter.

Brianna Davis singled to center field, scoring Buikema and M. Rau, ending the bottom of the third with a 5-0.

La Crosse scored one run in the bottom of the fourth, ending the game with a 5-1 score.

In the second game of the day, the Titans swept La Crosse with an 8-0 win.

The first run of the game in the top of the first inning was a homer from Wery, also scoring Ritter.

In the top of the second inning, Davis advanced to third on a bunt from Anna Illiopolous.

Garceau grounded to shortstop, scoring Davis with one run for the inning.

There was no scoring until the top of the fifth, with Sydney Rau reaching on a throwing error and advancing Buikema to second, Wery to third, and Lizzie Slobodecki to score.

Haylie Wittman walked, advancing S. Rau, Buikema, and Wery to score.

In the top of the sixth, Ritter reached on a fielder’s choice, and Wery doubled to left field advancing Ritter to second.

Buikema singled to right field, scoring Ritter and Wery to end the game with an 8-0.

UWO swept both games of Oshkosh’s doubleheader against Ripon College April 11 at Tracy Field, taking down the Red Hawks 11-0 and 9-0, respectively.

In the first game, Maddie Fink pitched a complete-game shutout, allowing just two hits and striking out four batters to pick up her 10th win of the season.

UWO opened the scoring in the first inning when Ritter hit an RBI double to left field to give Oshkosh an early 1-0 lead.

The Titans exploded for seven runs in the second inning behind RBI doubles from Ritter, Garceau and Wery.

UWO continued its hot hitting in the third inning and Rau blasted a three-run homer to extend the lead to 11-0.

The game ended in the fifth inning because of the NCAA’s eight-run rule, securing Oshkosh’s 22nd win.

In the second game, the two teams were scoreless until the fourth inning when UWO scored nine runs.

Oshkosh’s Abby Freismuth picked up her second win of the season, allowing no runs on two hits and striking out one batter in four innings pitched. Sydney Nemetz pitched one inning of relief, allowing no runs on one hit.

The game ended in the fifth inning because of the NCAA’s eight-run rule.

The Titans take on UW-Eau Claire April 15 in a doubleheader starting at noon at home.