UWO baseball wins Stout series

Courtesy of UWO Athletics — UWO’s Nicholas Shiu hits the ball against Eau Claire April 8 at Tiedemann Field. Shiu had his first career multi-home run game April 14.

The UW Oshkosh baseball team won both games of its doubleheader against UW-Stout, taking down the Blue Devils 14-7 and 12-8, respectively, at First National Bank Field in River Falls April 15.

With the victories over Stout, the Titans are now tied for first place in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and UWO head coach Kevin Tomasiewicz became the third coach in program history to reach 200 career wins. Oshkosh is currently ranked No. 21 in the country by d3baseball.com.

In the first game of the doubleheader, LJ Waco picked up his fourth win of the season, allowing three earned runs on 10 hits and striking out six batters in 7.2 innings pitched to remain undefeated on the year. Logan King pitched 1.1 innings of relief, allowing three hits and no runs.

Offensively, UWO was led by first baseman Zach Taylor and left fielder Mason Kirchberg, who each had a four-hit game. Taylor finished the contest with a double, three singles and three RBIs while Kirchberg had four RBIs and was a triple away from hitting for the cycle.

Oshkosh jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning after Stout walked in a run with the bases loaded and from a pair of RBI singles from Taylor and Kirchberg. UWS responded by scoring five runs in the first three innings to take a 5-3 lead courtesy of a couple of Titan errors and an RBI double from Jacoby Endreas.

The two teams traded runs in the fifth and sixth innings with Kirchberg driving in another run with an RBI single and Stout’s Riley Boushack hitting a solo homer.

The Titans found themselves down 6-4 in the top of the seventh inning, but UWO exploded for seven runs behind a pair of two-RBI singles from Taylor and Kirchberg to give Oshkosh an 11-6 lead. Kirchberg homered in the eighth inning and Jake Surane hit a two-RBI double to right-center field as the Titans cruised to a 14-7 victory.

In the second game, UWO starting pitcher Cameron Mulvihill picked up his fourth win of the season, pitching seven innings and giving up six earned runs on nine hits and striking out eight batters. Aaron Huibregtse pitched two innings of relief and recorded his first save of the year, going two innings on the mound and allowing one hit and no runs.

Scherrman finished the game with three RBIs, two walks, two singles and two runs scored to pace all UWO batters. Taylor also had a three-RBI day, smashing a home run and getting walked once.

Stout scored two runs in the first inning from a Titan error that scored Justin Sedin and an RBI double from Jack Schirpke. In the top of the second inning, the Titans erupted for seven runs behind a three-run home run from Taylor and an RBI single from Ethan Schreier to give UWO a 7-2 lead.

The Blue Devils responded in the third inning when Schirpke drove in a run with an RBI single. In their next frame, Stout cut the Oshkosh lead to two runs in the fourth inning after Parker Hagebock brought in a runner with an RBI single and Sedin hit an RBI double.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Kirchberg drove in Nicholas Shiu on a hard-hit ball, but was thrown out at second base. UWO would extend its advantage to five runs in the eighth inning after Kirchberg hit an RBI single to center field and Scherrman hit an RBI single to left field.

UWS scored three runs in bottom of the eighth inning, but Scherrman knocked in two runs with a single as the Titans hung on to win their 18th win of the season.

UWO will take on UW-Platteville in a doubleheader for Senior Day April 22 at Tiedemann Field starting at noon.