UWO softball’s win streak reaches 9

Courtesy of UWO Athletics — UWO’s Abby Garceau touches the bases against Eau Claire.

The Titans had their first shutout against UW Eau Claire Blugolds since 2008 this past weekend.

The first game of the doubleheader was a close game, with the final score at 3-2.

In the bottom of the first inning, the Titans scored the first inning of the game.

Abby Garceau singled to center field and stole second on a strikeout from Sophie Wery.

Morgan Rau singled down the infield line and advanced to second on the throw, also scoring Garceau.

In the bottom of the sixth, Sydney Rau singled and advanced to second on a throwing error by third base.

Brianna Davis walked, and Ana Iliopoulos singled, scoring Morgan Rau, and putting the score at 2-0 UWO.

At the top of the seventh, the Blugolds scored two runs, tying the game.

In the bottom of the seventh, Hannah Ritter singled up the middle and advanced to second on a bunt from Wery.

Morgan Rau was intentionally walked, and Gabby Buikema singled to right field advancing Morgan Rau to third.

Sydney Rau singled to shortstop, scoring Morgan Rau and ending the game with a 3-2 score.

The second game was another close one for the Titans.

No runs were scored until the bottom of the third, with Garceau tripling to right field and Ritter singling up the middle, scoring Garceau.

The game stayed at a standstill until the bottom of the sixth.

In the bottom of the sixth, Garceau reached first on a throwing error by the shortstop.

Ritter doubled to left field, advancing Garceau to third. Morgan Rau was intentionally walked, and Lizzie Slobodecki pinch ran for Ritter.

Buikema flew out to center field with a sacrifice fly, Morgan Rau advanced to second and Slobodecki advanced to third on the throw, and Garceau scored the last run of the game.

The Titans swept the Blugolds 3-2 and 2-0 respectively.

The team played a doubleheader against Carroll University April 18 and won both games.

In the second game of the series, the Titans battled the Pioneers, defeating Carroll 9-5.

In the bottom of the first, Buikema doubled to left field, scoring Ritter and Garceau.

The Pioneers scored at the top of the fourth, and the Titans scored in the bottom of the inning with a homer from Davis, scoring herself and Haylie Wittman, putting the score at 4-1 UWO.

In the top of the fifth, the Pioneers scored three runs, taking the lead for the game.

With the score at 5-4, the Titans came back with a single from Morgan Rau scoring Garceau to tie the game in the bottom of the fifth.

In the bottom of the sixth, Garceau reached on a fielder’s choice, scoring Davis.

To end the game, Wery homered to left field, scoring Ritter and Garceau.

The first game was a shut-out, with the Titans winning 9-1 against Carroll University.

In the bottom of the first, Wery homered to center field, scoring Morgan Rau and Ritter and starting the game with a 3-0 lead.

Carroll scored in the top of the third, but the Titans came and scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.

The Titans ended the game with a 9-1 win.

UWO took on Marian University in a doubleheader April 19 at Smith Field in Fond du Lac.

The Titans will take on UW-Whitewater for Alumni Day at home April 22 starting at 1 p.m.