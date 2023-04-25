Titans softball drops two games to Whitewater

Courtesy of UWO Athletics — Oshkosh’s Sophie Wery stands on second base against Whitewater April 22 at UW-Oshkoh Softball Park.

The UW Oshkosh Titans softball team fell to the UW Whitewater Warhawks last weekend, losing their first games in conference action.

The first game was a victory for Whitewater, with a final score of 12-1.

The Warhawks scored throughout the early innings, with two runs in the top of the first and second innings and one in the third.

A run was scored by the Titans in the bottom of the third, with Garceau singling through the left side, advancing Ana Iliopoulos to second and scoring Haylie Wittman.

The top of the fourth inning had three runs from the Warhawks, and they continued scoring until the end of the game with four runs in the top of the sixth, ending the game with a 12-1 score.

Throughout the second game of the doubleheader, the Titans put up a fight against the Warhawks, scoring throughout the innings.

In the top of the first inning, the Warhawks scored one run, then scored two in the top of the third, the score at 3-0.

The Titans came back with a run in the bottom of the third, with Gabby Buikema reaching first on a fielding error by the shortstop, scoring Abby Garceau.

One run came in the bottom of the fourth for the Titans, with Hannah Ritter singling up the middle and scoring Brianna Davis, the score 3-2.

In the top of the fifth, the Warhawks scored 3 runs, putting the score of the game at 6-2.

The bottom of the fifth had one run, with a homer to left-center by Sophie Wery, the last run of the game for the Titans.

To end the game the Warhawks scored one run in the top of the seventh, winning the game with a score of 7-3.

The Titans play a non-conference doubleheader against Marian University starting at 3 p.m. April 27.

The next conference action for the Titans will be against the UW-Stevens Point, which has been scheduled for May 2 at 2 p.m.