UWO sweeps UW-Platteville series

The UW Oshkosh baseball team recorded 33 hits in two games as the Titans completed the series sweep of UW-Platteville April 23, defeating the Pioneers 17-2 and 7-4, respectively, in a doubleheader at Tiedemann Field.

With the victories, the Titans moved up to No. 16 in the recent d3baseball.com Top 25 poll and UWO remains tied for first place with UW-La Crosse in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference standings.

In the first game of the doubleheader, Oshkosh recorded 17 hits in the game and scored nine runs in the first inning to cruise to UWO’s fourth straight win over Platteville dating back to last year.

Oshkosh pitcher LJ Waco recorded his fifth win of the season to remain undefeated on the year, allowing two runs on six hits and striking out nine batters in five innings pitched. Aaron Huibregtse and Logan King each pitched one inning of relief, allowing a combined one hit and no runs.

UWO shortstop Matt Scherrman went 3-for-5 in the game with two doubles, a single and four RBIs to lead all Titan batters. Designated hitter Nicholas Shiu finished the contest 3-for-4 with three singles, two RBIs, a walk and a run scored.

UWO opened the scoring by posting nine runs in the first inning behind two doubles to center field from Scherrman that scored a total of three runs and a two RBI double from center fielder Jake Surane. Platteville scored two runs in the second inning after Spencer Robertson hit an RBI single and Charlie Breen scored later in the inning on a wild pitch to cut the Oshkosh lead to 9-2.

The Titans added three runs in the bottom of the second inning when Mason Kirchberg knocked a solo homer to left field, Surane drove in a run off a fielder’s choice and Jack McNamara stole home plate. UWP pitcher Josh Belgrave walked in a run in the fifth inning, and in the sixth inning UWO tacked on another four runs behind RBI singles from Scherrman and Shiu. UWO built a 17-2 advantage by the seventh inning, and the game ended due to the NCAA’s 10-run rule.

In the second game of the doubleheader, Oshkosh led the entire game and survived a rally in the eighth inning to pick up its 22nd win of the season.

UWO pitcher Cameron Mulvihill earned his fifth win of the season, allowing two earned runs on five hits and striking out eight batters in seven innings on the mound. Huibregtse and King each combined to pitch 0.2 and 1.1 innings of relief, respectively, allowing a combined three hits and one run. Offensively, Oshkosh first baseman Zach Taylor had a three-RBI game, going 3-for-4 with a double, two singles and a run scored to lead all batters.

The Titans jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Connor Giusti singled to the shortstop, driving in a run. UWO added two runs in the fourth inning after Scherrman drove in a run on a ground out and Taylor hit an RBI single to right field. The Oshkosh lead grew to 5-0 in the sixth inning behind sacrifice flies from both Taylor and Shiu.

Platteville scored a run in the seventh inning from a Mitchell McLaughlin RBI double and the Pioneers added three more runs in the next frame behind a two RBI single from Jordan Collins and an RBI single from Ian Merry to cut the UWO lead to 5-4.

Oshkosh posted two runs in the eighth inning when Taylor doubled to left-center field, scoring a run, and Kirchberg drove in a run after hitting into a double-play as the Titans hung on to win the game.

UWO will take on UW-La Crosse in a doubleheader at Tiedemann Field April 29 starting at noon.