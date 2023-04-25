UWO takes down Platteville in first two games of series

Courtesy of UWO Athletics — UWO’s Connor Brinkman pitches against Platteville April 22 at Tiedemann Field. Brinkman is an undefeated 7-0 on the year.

The UW Oshkosh baseball team took both games of its doubleheader against UW-Platteville April 22, defeating the Pioneers in the first game 11-0 and 14-2 in the second game at Tiedemann Field on Senior Day.

The Titans won their fourth straight game and remained tied with La Crosse for first place in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference standings with the victories.

In the first game, UWO pitcher Connor Brinkman pitched a complete game shutout, going seven innings and allowing six hits while fanning seven batters. Brinkman picked up his seventh win of the season to remain undefeated on the year.

Offensively, shortstop Matt Scherrman had a five-RBI game, going 3-for-3 with a three-run home run, two singles and a run scored. As a team, Oshkosh recorded 12 hits in the game and combined for 11 RBIs.

The Titans kicked off the scoring with three runs in the second inning after catcher Jake Andersen hit an RBI double to left field and second baseman Chase Marsh singled to left field, driving in two runs. Scherrman drove in a run in the third inning with a sacrifice fly to center field, and in his next at-bat in the fourth inning, he smoked a three-run homer to left-center field to put UWO ahead 7-0.

Oshkosh added four runs in the next final frame to increase its advantage to 11 runs after Jake Surane hit a two RBI double to right field, Scherrman hit an RBI single to third base and Zach Taylor drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. Neither team scored the rest of the way, and the game ended after seven innings due to the NCAA’s 10 run rule.

In the second game, UWO scored 13 runs in the first four innings to cruise to its 20th win of the season.

Oshkosh pitcher Connor Walters picked up his first win of the season, allowing one earned run on five hits and striking out two batters in five innings on the mound. Josh Jansen and Hoyt Keller each pitched one inning of relief, allowing a combined three hits and no runs.

Designated hitter Nicholas Shiu went 2-for-3 in the game with two RBIs, hitting a solo home run and a single while scoring three runs. Marsh had a four RBI day, going 1-for-4 with a single and a run scored.

Marsh started the scoring for the Titans in the second inning of the game, driving in two runs on a fielder’s choice to the second baseman. Surane singled up the middle later in the inning, driving in two runs and extending UWO’s lead to 4-0. The Titans tacked on two more runs in the third inning after Shiu blasted a solo shot to left field and Mason Kirchberg scored a run on a throwing error by the UWP third baseman.

The Pioneers scored their first run of the day in the fourth inning when Justin Fago hit an RBI single up the middle to cut UWO’s advantage to 6-1.

The Titans exploded for seven runs in the fourth inning behind a two RBI triple from Scherrman, a two RBI single from Marsh and an RBI single from Connor Giusti to increase Oshkosh’s lead to 13-1. Platteville responded with a run in the top of the fifth inning, but Shiu singled to right field in the sixth inning, driving in a run. After seven innings, the Titan advantage had grown to 12 runs and the game ended due to the NCAA’s 10 run rule.