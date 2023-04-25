UWO track impresses at UW-La Crosse meet

Courtesy of UWO Athletics — Oshkosh’s Aiden Sears participates in the 110-meter hurdle event.

The No. 23 UW Oshkosh men’s track and field placed fifth at the UW-La Crosse Phil Esten Challenge (April 21-22). In the meet, the Titans finished with 65 points, while UW-La Crosse won with 166 points.

The Oshkosh athletics team dominated the recent meet in a few key events, specifically the decathlon, securing top finishes in several. Notably, the team swept the top four positions in the 100-meter dash and took first place in the decathlon, 110-meter hurdle, long jump, and shot put.

Oshkosh swept the top four positions in the 100-meter dash, with Aden Sears winning with a time of 10.97 seconds, followed by Charlie Nolan, RJ Bosshart and Payton White.

Freshman Aden Sears won the decathlon with a personal record score that ranks third-highest in program history.

Sears followed up by winning the 110-meter hurdle with a time of 15.08 seconds and finished second in the 400-meter dash with a time of 50.90, and White took fifth.

Senior Denzel Thomas finished third in the 100-meter dash finals with a time of 10.84 seconds as the only Titan to start the race.

Freshman Charlie Nolan won the long jump with a distance of 22′ 7″ (6.88m), followed by White, Sears and Bosshart.

Nolan then followed up by winning the high jump with a height of 6′ 4 1/4″ (1.94m).

In the shot put, Isaiah Isom placed second, throwing 49′ 10″ (15.19m).

Senior Steven Potter was able to keep his streak of top-three finishes alive and ran the 1,500-meter run in 3:50.17, grabbing third place.

Sophomore Zach Zirgibel took third in the pole vault, clearing the bar with the best height of 15′ 3″ (4.65m).

In the long jump, Cole Spanbauer tied with the UW-Eau Claire Blugolds for seventh with a mark of 20′ 5″ (6.22m).

Finally, Sears finished second in the decathlon with a score of 6,553 points, which is his personal best and the third-best in program history.

Nolan finished fourth with a personal best of 6,470 points, which is the fourth-best in program history. White finished eighth with 5,639 points.

Moving on to the women’s track and field results, Oshkosh had several notable finishes in various events.

Cyna Madigan placed second in the 800-meter run.

Rachel Castelli took third place in the 200-meter dash and fifth place in the 100-meter dash.

The Oshkosh relay teams also gave impressive performances, with the 4×100-meter relay team placing second, the 4×400-meter relay team taking third and the 4×100-meter relay team securing fourth place in the competition.

Next weekend, the Titans will participate in two upcoming track and field events: the 113th Drake University (Iowa) Relays and the UW-Eau Claire Dick & Mary Johnson Invitational.