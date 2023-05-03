Softball sweeps River Falls, splits Stout series

Courtesy of UWO athletics – Oshkosh’s Haylie Wittman hits the ball against UWW April 22 at UW-Oshkosh Softball Park.

The nationally-ranked UW Oshkosh softball team had a strong week last week, hitting their 30-win mark this past weekend.

On Thursday, the softball team faced the UW-River Falls Falcons and won both games in the doubleheader.

The Titans swept the Falcons in the first game of the doubleheader, winning the game 10-1.

In the top of the second inning, Gabby Buikema singled to right field. Brianna Davis reached on a throwing error by the pitcher and advanced to third, scoring Buikema.

Zoe Malone singled to third base, scoring Davis and earning the second run of the game.

One inning came out of the top of the third. Hannah Ritter singled to center field and Sophie Wery doubled to left center, advancing Ritter to third.

Buikema was out at first on a bunt, but Wery advanced to third and Ritter scored.

In the top of the seventh inning, Ritter doubled to left field, followed by Morgan Rau singling to left field and scoring Ritter. Right after that, Wery homered to left field, scoring Morgan Rau.

Buikema walked, followed by Davis homering to left field, scoring Buikema. Immediately after Haylie Wittman homered to left field.

Ana Iliopoulos walked and advanced Malone to second. Ritter singled to left field, advancing Iliopoulos to second and scoring Malone.

The Titans scored seven runs in the top of the seventh inning to end the game.

The second game was a long game, with the Titans winning 5-1 in the seventh inning.

In the top of the first, Ritter singled to shortstop and advanced to second on a passed ball, Morgan Rau doubled to center field, scoring Morgan Rau with the first run of the game.

No scoring happened until the top of the fourth, Davis singled to first and stole second and Wittman singled through the left side, scoring Davis.

At the top of the fifth Morgan Rau reached on a fielder’s choice, Wery doubled to center field advancing to third on the throw and scoring Morgan Rau.

Buikema singled up the middle, scoring Wery, the score of the game at 4-0.

The Falcons scored one run in the bottom of the sixth, earning their first run of the game.

In the top of the seventh Morgan Rau walked and Caitlin Williams pinch-ran and advanced to second and third on a wild pitch.

Buikema reached on an error by left field and scored Williams, ending the game 5-1, claiming victory over the Falcons.

On Sunday, the Titans split the doubleheader against the UW Stout Blue Devils, winning the first game and losing the second.

The first game was a sweep for the Titans, winning the game with an 11-1 score.

In the top of the first, Abby Garceau reached first on an error by second base and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Morgan Rau grounded out to first base, scoring Garceau.