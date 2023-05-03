UWO women’s golf ends spring season

The UW Oshkosh women’s golf team competed during two weekends this spring semester. The first event was during the weekend of April 15-16 and the second event was during April 21-22.

The first event was the Titan Match Play Event at Mascoutin Golf Club. The Titans won the first round against Marian University (Wisc.) 4-1. Alyssa Dreher, Taryn Endres, Lauryn Davis, and Ava Downie all won their matchups. On the second day, UWO lost their matchup against UW-La Crosse 4-1 on the second day. Downie was the only Titan to win on that day.

The second event was the UW-Whitewater Spring Invite. After the first day, the Titans were in fourth place out of fourteen teams and UWO would go on to end the event in sixth place. Davis finished in a tie for 17th shooting an 84 on day two for a final-round score of 169. Hofer shot an 83 to finish in a tie for 23rd and a final score of 172. Dreher shot a 93 (173 final) while Downie shot an 87 (175 final). Hailey Matenaer shot a 98 in her second round to finish with a final of 193.

Competing individually at the UW-Whitewater Spring invite, Titans Sophia Steel and Kylie Herrin shot a 96 and 100 respectively.

That concludes the UWO’s Spring season and the Titans will return in the Fall after summer break.