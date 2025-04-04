Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
The Advance-Titan
The Advance-Titan
UWO’s Francesca Schiro swims at D-III national meet

Isaac Pischer, Staff Writer
April 4, 2025
Courtesy of Alisha Markely / WIAC — Francesca Schiro stands with her WIAC Swimmer of the Meet trophy.

UW Oshkosh Senior Francesca Schiro competed at the NCAA Division III Championship at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, North Carolina, March 19-22.

Schiro placed 50th in the 50-yard preliminary on March 19th with a time of 24.12 seconds, 30th with a time of 1:52.07 in the preliminary round of the 200-yard freestyle on March 21, in addition to a 51.63 finish in the 100-yard preliminary on March 22.

Schiro was the first swimmer from the UWO women’s swimming and diving team to appear at the national championship since Renee Porter in 2005. She qualified in the 100-yard freestyle and added the 50-yard and 200-yard editions of the event as bonus events.

“When I heard that [being the first swimmer since 2005], I was kind of shocked, but just grateful that I can represent UWO this year, since it’s been so long,” Schiro said.

As the holder of four individual event records for the Titans and a member of five relay records, Schiro set the program 100- and 200-yard freestyle, as well as 200-yard individual medley marks at the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championship this season on her way to her second league swimmer of the meet award. She also set the 500-yard freestyle school record at the Carthage College Classic in December. Three of UWO’s relay records were broken at last year’s conference championship in Brown Deer, and the remaining two, the 200-yard freestyle relay and 800-yard freestyle relay, were reset at the 2025 WIAC meet.

Isaac Pischer
Isaac Pischer is a Staff Writer as well as Photographer for the Advance-Titan. He is currently a Freshman majoring in multimedia Journalism, from Chippewa Falls.    In his first semester at UWO, Pischer joined the A-T so that he can use, and develop his writing and photography skills in a more professional setting, and to find an amazing community of like-minded people.