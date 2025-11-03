Soccer loses matches to UWW, UWL

The UW Oshkosh women’s soccer team had two matches this past week, falling to UW-Whitewater 2-0 at Frischaar Memorial Field on Tuesday, Oct. 22, while also being defeated at home 5-1 by UW-La Crosse on Saturday, Oct 25.

Ryley Meenk led Oshkosh with two shots on goal, scoring the Titans’ only goal in the 70th minute to tie the game at 1 before the Warhawks took the lead for good in the 81st minute to make the final score 2-1.

Oshkosh’s Ella Duckmann led the team with four shots on goal. UWO was able to get off more shots than Whitewater, leading that category 13-10; however, UWW had eight saves, while UWO had three.

The Eagles were propelled by three first-half goals to help beat the Titans 5-1. The Titans drop to 5-6-5 overall, 1-4-1 WIAC on the year.

Oshkosh’s Maris Heun picked up her first goal of the season late into the second half to put the Titans on the board. Heun led the team with two shots on goal, while Addyson Edwards and Greta Steines each had one.

UWO was bested in shots 17-11, shots on goal 12- and corners 7-3. Oshkosh’s Mallory Kerhin was able to have seven saves compared to La-Crosse’s three.

Coach Erin Coppernoll said that Kerhin’s on and off leadership has encouraged her teammates and it has made her a strong leader in many ways.

Coppernoll said that she wanted to see her team play fast and urgent soccer for the final game of the season.

“We need to be able to play 90 minutes of intense, and urgent soccer.” said Coppernoll, “We have seen little pieces here and there but it needs to be 90 with scoring goals. Similar to our performance down at Platteville.”

The Titans will host UW-River Falls (11-4-2, 3-2-1 WIAC), at J.J. Keller Field on Saturday, Nov. 1, at 2 p.m. for the last regular-season game of the year.