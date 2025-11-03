Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Categories:

Soccer loses matches to UWW, UWL

Matthew Hoyman, Staff Writer
November 3, 2025
Courtesy of UW-Oshkosh Athletics – Ryley Meenk dribbles past UW Lacrosse defenders

The UW Oshkosh women’s soccer team had two matches this past week, falling to UW-Whitewater 2-0 at Frischaar Memorial Field on Tuesday, Oct. 22, while also being defeated at home 5-1 by UW-La Crosse on Saturday, Oct 25. 

Ryley Meenk led Oshkosh with two shots on goal, scoring the Titans’ only goal in the 70th minute to tie the game at 1 before the Warhawks took the lead for good in the 81st minute to make the final score 2-1. 

Oshkosh’s Ella Duckmann led the team with four shots on goal. UWO was able to get off more shots than Whitewater, leading that category 13-10; however, UWW had eight saves, while UWO had three. 

The Eagles were propelled by three first-half goals to help beat the Titans 5-1. The Titans drop to 5-6-5 overall, 1-4-1 WIAC on the year. 

Oshkosh’s Maris Heun picked up her first goal of the season late into the second half to put the Titans on the board. Heun led the team with two shots on goal, while Addyson Edwards and Greta Steines each had one. 

UWO was bested in shots 17-11, shots on goal 12- and corners 7-3. Oshkosh’s Mallory Kerhin was able to have seven saves compared to La-Crosse’s three. 

Coach Erin Coppernoll said that Kerhin’s on and off leadership has encouraged her teammates and it has made her a strong leader in many ways.

Coppernoll said that she wanted to see her team play fast and urgent soccer for the final game of the season.

 “We need to be able to play 90 minutes of intense, and urgent soccer.” said Coppernoll, “We have seen little pieces here and there but it needs to be 90 with scoring goals.  Similar to our performance down at Platteville.”

The Titans will host UW-River Falls (11-4-2, 3-2-1 WIAC),  at J.J. Keller Field on Saturday, Nov. 1, at 2 p.m. for the last regular-season game of the year.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
Men’s cross county team places third at Oshkosh Open
The Marzu Momentum Shift – Week 8 Edition
The Marzu Momentum Shift – Week 8 Edition
Jess Duch / Advance-Titan – UWO wide receiver Jon Mathieu hauls in a pass during the game on Saturday. UWO beat Eau Claire 28-21 in the 100th Homecoming.
Football beats UWEC 28-21 in 100th Homecoming
Courtesy of UWO Flickr – Titan TV produces a UWO football game against the UW-Whitewater Warhawks on Oct. 26, 2013
WIAC brings pay-per-view to playoffs
Courtesy of UWO Athletics – New head coach Deante Jefferson (right) sits with UWO Chancellor Manohar Singh (Middle) and Assistant chancellor of Athletics Darryl Sims in an introductory press confrence Monday.
Jefferson named UWO flag football head coach
Katie Lechton / Advance-Titan – Terry Barth delivers his acceptance speech at the UW Oshkosh Athletics Hall of Fame Ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 5.
UWO Hall of Famer of the week: Terry Barth