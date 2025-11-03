Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

Swim continues win streak against Carroll

Isaac Pischer, Assistant News Editor
November 3, 2025

The UW Oshkosh men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams both defeated Carroll University at home Saturday, Oct. 25, with the men winning 209-59 and the women 240-57. 

The Titans won a combined 30 of 32 total events, which stretched their winning streak over the Pioneers to five duals in a row dating back to the 2018-19 season.

For the men, Leo Ramirez-Gutierrez finished first in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 58.03 seconds, won the 100-yard freestyle in 49.67 seconds and added a third win in the 100-yard butterfly at 55.56 seconds.

Elias Landolt placed first in the 1650-yard freestyle with a time of 18:40.11 and took the 500-yard freestyle title in 5:19.65, while Gavin Wicklander won the 50- and 200-yard freestyles in 22.42 seconds and 1:53.34, respectively.

Damen Seremet won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:01.65 and earned a first-place finish in the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2:21.21.

Kayden Haxton won the 200-yard backstroke for the Titans with a time of 2:11.07.

Charlie Mason swam a 4:28.39 for first place in the 400-yard individual medley.

In relay races, the team of Mason, Seremet, Ramirez-Gutierrez and Wicklander won the 400-yard medley relay with a time of 4:05.07. The Titans also won the 400-yard freestyle relay with the squad of Law Lykins, Nate Losch, Landon Bicknase and Seremet posting a time of 3:27.00.

Glen Cole took first in 1-meter diving with a score of 207.97, and Charley Cook won the 3-meter diving by scoring 210.75 points.

For the women, Callee DeBruin (Kimberly/Seton Home Study School) won three titles, including the 1650-yard freestyle, 50-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle, with times of 18:55.70, 25.67 seconds and 5:27.44, respectively. 

DeBruin was also a member of the first-place 400-yard freestyle relay squad.

Sienna Della-Peruta won the 100-yard backstroke (1:02.10) and 200-yard backstroke (2:15.85). She also placed first in the 400-yard individual medley with a time of 5:05.09 and helped the 400-yard medley relay squad win the event.

Elsa Piering placed first in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:08.56. Bella Cichon raced a 1:12.22 to take home first place in the 100-yard breaststroke and won the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2:38.50.

Rowan Sinclair (Temecula, Calif./Great Oak) took the 100- and 200-yard butterfly event titles with times of 1:03.45 and 2:21.42, respectively.

Kori Burnett (Beloit/Beloit Memorial) placed first in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 57.09.

Della-Peruta, Cichon, Sinclair and Burnett placed first in the 400-yard medley relay in 4:11.64, while DeBruin, Kacie Stamm, Olivia Pellitteri and Brianna Wesenberg (Ripon/Home-school) won the 400-yard freestyle relay in 3:53.19.

On the diving board for the women, Paige Vitek won the 1-meter edition and Maya Indiraraj won the 3-meter event with scores of 222.82 and 208.95 points, respectively.

The Titans are back in their home pool on Nov. 1 as they are scheduled to host the UW-Whitewater Warhawks at 1 p.m. at Albee Hall.

