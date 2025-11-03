Swim continues win streak against Carroll

The UW Oshkosh men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams both defeated Carroll University at home Saturday, Oct. 25, with the men winning 209-59 and the women 240-57.

The Titans won a combined 30 of 32 total events, which stretched their winning streak over the Pioneers to five duals in a row dating back to the 2018-19 season.

For the men, Leo Ramirez-Gutierrez finished first in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 58.03 seconds, won the 100-yard freestyle in 49.67 seconds and added a third win in the 100-yard butterfly at 55.56 seconds.

Elias Landolt placed first in the 1650-yard freestyle with a time of 18:40.11 and took the 500-yard freestyle title in 5:19.65, while Gavin Wicklander won the 50- and 200-yard freestyles in 22.42 seconds and 1:53.34, respectively.

Damen Seremet won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:01.65 and earned a first-place finish in the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2:21.21.

Kayden Haxton won the 200-yard backstroke for the Titans with a time of 2:11.07.

Charlie Mason swam a 4:28.39 for first place in the 400-yard individual medley.

In relay races, the team of Mason, Seremet, Ramirez-Gutierrez and Wicklander won the 400-yard medley relay with a time of 4:05.07. The Titans also won the 400-yard freestyle relay with the squad of Law Lykins, Nate Losch, Landon Bicknase and Seremet posting a time of 3:27.00.

Glen Cole took first in 1-meter diving with a score of 207.97, and Charley Cook won the 3-meter diving by scoring 210.75 points.

For the women, Callee DeBruin (Kimberly/Seton Home Study School) won three titles, including the 1650-yard freestyle, 50-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle, with times of 18:55.70, 25.67 seconds and 5:27.44, respectively.

DeBruin was also a member of the first-place 400-yard freestyle relay squad.

Sienna Della-Peruta won the 100-yard backstroke (1:02.10) and 200-yard backstroke (2:15.85). She also placed first in the 400-yard individual medley with a time of 5:05.09 and helped the 400-yard medley relay squad win the event.

Elsa Piering placed first in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:08.56. Bella Cichon raced a 1:12.22 to take home first place in the 100-yard breaststroke and won the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2:38.50.

Rowan Sinclair (Temecula, Calif./Great Oak) took the 100- and 200-yard butterfly event titles with times of 1:03.45 and 2:21.42, respectively.

Kori Burnett (Beloit/Beloit Memorial) placed first in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 57.09.

Della-Peruta, Cichon, Sinclair and Burnett placed first in the 400-yard medley relay in 4:11.64, while DeBruin, Kacie Stamm, Olivia Pellitteri and Brianna Wesenberg (Ripon/Home-school) won the 400-yard freestyle relay in 3:53.19.

On the diving board for the women, Paige Vitek won the 1-meter edition and Maya Indiraraj won the 3-meter event with scores of 222.82 and 208.95 points, respectively.

The Titans are back in their home pool on Nov. 1 as they are scheduled to host the UW-Whitewater Warhawks at 1 p.m. at Albee Hall.