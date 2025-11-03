Titans football falls to No. 10 UW-La Crosse

The No. 18 nationally ranked UW Oshkosh Titans were defeated by the No. 12 nationally ranked UW-La Crosse Eagles 44-13 at Roger Harring Stadium at Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex this past Saturday.

UWO had 79 rushing yards and 192 passing yards with a total of 271 yards. UWL had 78 rushing yards and 437 passing yards with a total of 515 yards.

Ben Vallafskey led the Titans in rushing yards with 66 yards on 14 attempts. Brady Kuhn was the leading rusher for the Eagles, tallying 36 yards on 7 attempts.

Quentin Keene was the leading passer for the Titans, going 17-for-28 with 167 yards and one touchdown for UWO. Kyle Hass led the Eagles in passing, going 29-for-41 with 396 yards and four touchdowns and one interception.

Jackson Brush, Doug Burson and Hunter Gibson all caught four passes for the Titans, with Brush the only receiver to reach the endzone. Brush ended the day with 49 yards, Burson with 42 yards and Gibson with 38 yards.

Jack Janke had a huge game for UWL with 14 receptions, 186 yards and a touchdown for the Eagles. Tyler Bowman found the endzone twice for the Eagles on four receptions and 43 yards.

Trevor Bahrs recorded an interception for the Titans. UWO didn’t record any sacks in the game. Ben Wellhoefer led the Titans in tackles with nine total, followed by Kyle Dietzen with seven and Dayshawn Henry with five.

UWL recorded five sacks in the game, and Thomas Laufenberg had two of those sacks. Laufenberg was followed by Henry Walsh with one, Noah Glazebrook with one-half and Ben Moore with one-half. Nicholas Jorndt led the Eagles in tackles with seven. Three Eagles were tied with five tackles.

The first saw a score in under two minutes as Hass threw a 63-yard touchdown to Marko Rajkovic to put the Eagles up 7-0. Axel Vera Trejo hit a 38-yard field goal for the Titans to make the score 7-3. Bowman threw a 32-yard touchdown to Nolan Wulf before the first quarter could end, putting the score 14-3 to end the first quarter.

Janke caught a six-yard pass from Hass for a touchdown to extend the lead for the Eagles to 21-3. Hass found the endzone on the ground with a one-yard rushing touchdown to put the Eagles up 28-3. The Titans were able to score before the half with a 23-yard field goal from Vera Trejo to make the score 28-6.

It was a slow start out of the half, but the Eagles were able to find the endzone for the fifth time as Bowman caught a 19-yard pass from Hass for a touchdown to make the lead 35-6. Bowman then got his second receiving touchdown from Hass, this time a five-yard pass, to make the lead 42-6.

The only touchdown of the game for the Titans came in the fourth quarter as Brush caught a 24-yard pass from Keene to make the score 42-13. The final score of the game came from a safety for the Eagles that would put the final score at 44-13.

The Titans will head back on the road this Saturday, Nov. 1 to face the No. 13 nationally ranked UW-Platteville at Ralph E. Davis Pioneer Stadium at 1 p.m.