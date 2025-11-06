Cross country places fifth at WIAC meet

The UW Oshkosh men’s cross country team placed fifth, scoring 129 points, and the UWO women’s team placed sixth, scoring 144 points at the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championships Nov. 1 at XC Ranch in Oshkosh.

On the men’s side, the Titans were led by senior Cameron Cullen, who placed ninth and finished with a personal record time of 24:06. Paul Proteau placed 15th with a personal best time of 24:46. Cullen and Proteau both earned their first All-WIAC honor.

Senior Trent Chadwick finished with a time of 24:58, good for a 23rd-place finish. Junior Jason Skinkis ran for a time of 25:17 and finished in 38th place. Junior Alex Peterson was the final point scorer for the Titans with a 47th-place finish and a time of 25:25. All three runners set personal records this past weekend.

UW-La Crosse took the team win, scoring 24 points, also having the first and second place finishers in Grant Matthai and Jayden Zywicki. UW-Platteville came in second place with a team score of 77. UW-Stevens Point finished in third place with a team score of 87.

On the women’s side, the Titans were led by freshman Lehna Mitchell, who placed ninth and finished with a personal record time of 21:49. Mitchell was awarded with All-WIAC Second Team honors in her first-ever conference meet.

Sophomore Emma Boegh finished in 28th place and ran a personal record time of 22:31. Senior Gwen Feitl finished in 34th place and finished with a time of 22:49. Junior Allison VanDerWegen took 43rd place with a personal best time of 23:07. Freshman Amari Siegfried was the final point scorer for UWO with a 56th place finish and a personal record time of 23:27.

UW-La Crosse took the team win, scoring 21 points. UW-Eau Claire came in second place with a team score of 63 points, also having the top runner in Molly Heidorn. UW-Whitewater came in third place with a score of 98.

The Titans will return to action on Thursday, Nov. 6, traveling to Green Lake to compete in the Ripon College Red Hawk Open. The women’s team will run at 3:15 p.m. and the men’s team will run at 4 p.m.