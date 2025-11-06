UWO football loses to UW-Platteville 21-14

The No. 25-ranked UW Oshkosh football team fell to No. 13-ranked UW-Platteville 21-14. Quarterback Quintin Keene went 12-for-19 for 142 yards with one touchdown and one interception and AJ Korth went 8-for-14 for 78 yards, 35 rushing yards and one touchdown.

UWO received the ball first but quickly stalled out and punted from the Pioneers’ 49-yard line. Punter John Abernathy punted eight times during the game and punted a total of 334 yards with two 50-yard punts and one that went within the Pioneers’ 20-yard line.

After the punt, Platteville drove down the field for a field goal attempt, but missed. Oshkosh then went back-to-back on stalled drives. Platteville also had a failed possession with a turnover on downs.

Platteville scored the first points of the game with a 59-yard drive and ended with a rushing touchdown by Pioneer running back Nathan Uselding.

It took just three plays for Oshkosh to respond to tie the game with a 69-yard pass from Keene to Hunter Gibson.

The Pioneers regained the lead with an eight-play possession and led at halftime 14-7.

The second half started with two punts by both offenses and another failed field goal attempt by Platteville; the score remained the same.

In the third quarter, Keene was intercepted at the end of the quarter and Platteville scored a touchdown to increase the lead to 21-7 after a 57-yard drive.

UWO’s final scoring drive started on their own 11-yard line, starting with a 26-yard rush from Ammiel Jackson and a 25-yard catch by Doug Burson. Then Korth rushed a total of 25 yards on back-to-back plays, getting to the Pioneers’ four-yard line. Then Keyvon Holloway caught his first touchdown of the season to bring Oshkosh back to a one-score game.

After a punt by Platteville, Oshkosh had a chance to tie the game, but from holding penalties and miscues, UWO could not convert and punted the ball back to Platteville. Platteville ran the clock down, and the game ended with a UWO loss, 21-14.

The Titans will host UW-Stevens Point at J.J. Keller Field at Titan Stadium on Nov. 8 at 1 p.m, where UWO will celebrate the 2015 WIAC championship team.