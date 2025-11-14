Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Categories:

Men’s basketball wins season opener against Saint John’s University

Christian Cortez, Staff Writer
November 14, 2025
Nolan Andler / Advance-Titan – Joey LaChapell (2) goes up for a jumper in the game against the Johnnies at Kolf Sports Center on Saturday (Nov. 8).

The UW Oshkosh men’s basketball team won its first game of the season against Saint John’s University (Minn.), 90-86 on Saturday, Nov. 8. 

Sophomore Brandon Beck led the team in points with 18, followed by Joey LaChapell scoring 13 points and 11 points from both Jay Dalton and Vitorio Dante.

LaChapell scored the first points for the Titans from a foul from beyond the arc and scored all three points from the free-throw line. Saint John’s then went on a 12-7 run to take the lead 12-10. Oshkosh then went on a 15-4 run, gaining a nine-point lead with ten minutes left in the half.

After two threes from Saint John’s, Oshkosh tallied five points to reach a double-digit lead and responded to two free throws by Saint John’s with a lay-up from Dalton. Saint John’s then went on a 6-0 run, cutting the deficit down to 30-34.

Saint John’s outscored Oshkosh 15-12 in the rest of the first half, with the score being 45-46.

To start the second half, Saint John’s went on a 6-0 run, tying up the game at 51-51. Saint John’s had the lead twice, but the efforts from Beck, Oskar Kangas and Dante combined for eight points to retake the lead for the rest of the game. Saint John’s had tied the game at the three-minute mark at 80-80, but the Titans then went on a 10-6 run to earn their first win of the season.

Oshkosh’s next match will be on Friday, Nov. 14 at 5 p.m., competing in the Illinois Wesleyan University Sikma Hall of Fame Invitational at the Shirk Center in Bloomington, Ill., as they face the No. 21-ranked Maryville College (Tenn.)

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
Nolan Andler / Advance-Titan – The UWO volleyball team rushes Grace Juergens after she secured the final kill to clinch the WIAC regular season championship on Friday night at the Kolf Sports Center.
Titans take home third straight WIAC title
Katie Lechton / Advance-Titan – Kristin Stanley speaks at the podium during the UWO Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony.
UWO Hall of Famer of the week: Kristin Stanley
Nolan Andler / Advance-Titan – Tight end Clayton Schwalbe celebrates a 57-yard touchdown on the Titans’ second offensive play of the game against UW-Stevens Point.
Titans improve to 5-4 with 41-15 win
Courtesy of Terri Cole / UWO Athletics – UWO’s Delaney Sponholz tries to evade a UW-River Falls defender in a game earlier this season.
UWO eliminated in WIAC quarterfinal
Jess Duch / Advance-Titan – UWO women’s basketball head coach Brad Fischer talks to his team during a stoppage in play for the Titans.
Women’s basketball gathers two early wins
Graphic by Alex Marzu / Advance-Titan
Marzu Momentum Shift: WIAC Week 10 rankings