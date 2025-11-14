Men’s basketball wins season opener against Saint John’s University

The UW Oshkosh men’s basketball team won its first game of the season against Saint John’s University (Minn.), 90-86 on Saturday, Nov. 8.

Sophomore Brandon Beck led the team in points with 18, followed by Joey LaChapell scoring 13 points and 11 points from both Jay Dalton and Vitorio Dante.

LaChapell scored the first points for the Titans from a foul from beyond the arc and scored all three points from the free-throw line. Saint John’s then went on a 12-7 run to take the lead 12-10. Oshkosh then went on a 15-4 run, gaining a nine-point lead with ten minutes left in the half.

After two threes from Saint John’s, Oshkosh tallied five points to reach a double-digit lead and responded to two free throws by Saint John’s with a lay-up from Dalton. Saint John’s then went on a 6-0 run, cutting the deficit down to 30-34.

Saint John’s outscored Oshkosh 15-12 in the rest of the first half, with the score being 45-46.

To start the second half, Saint John’s went on a 6-0 run, tying up the game at 51-51. Saint John’s had the lead twice, but the efforts from Beck, Oskar Kangas and Dante combined for eight points to retake the lead for the rest of the game. Saint John’s had tied the game at the three-minute mark at 80-80, but the Titans then went on a 10-6 run to earn their first win of the season.

Oshkosh’s next match will be on Friday, Nov. 14 at 5 p.m., competing in the Illinois Wesleyan University Sikma Hall of Fame Invitational at the Shirk Center in Bloomington, Ill., as they face the No. 21-ranked Maryville College (Tenn.)