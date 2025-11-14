UWO Hall of Famer of the week: Kristin Stanley

Kristin Stanley, a member of the UW Oshkosh women’s basketball team from 1998-2002, played 115 games for the Titans, starting in 83 of them, was inducted into the UWO Athletics Hall of Fame this year.

During her time on the team, Stanley was awarded All-WIAC Honorable Mention in 1999 as well as two First Team honors in 2001 and 2002 while helping the Titans claim three WIAC championships and national championship appearances, as well as a 115-24 program record. The Titans went 26-2 (1998), 27-2 (1999), 22-7 (2000), 19-6 (2001) and 21-7 (2002) across the five seasons Stanley played guard.

Stanley scored 1,274 points for UWO, while also gathering 391 rebounds, 348 assists, 173 steals, 75 blocked shots, 190 3-pointers and a 3-point shot percentage of 40.3%. These marks put her in the top seven of school and conference career statistics categories.

However, Stanley’s time on the team was more than just basketball for her. It was about being with her teammates.

“All of us have memories of our time together, whether it be the bus rides, the brutal practices, celebrating after a win or just being on campus together,” Stanley said. “It really wasn’t about what happened in the actual game. It was all the fun we had together that made our years at Titan so special.”

During the 2000 season, Stanley suffered a knee injury that kept her off the court for the remainder of the season, and her teammates helped her through it.

“My teammates kept my spirits high during my knee injury and rehab year, and I thanked them by coming back with a very large knee brace that gave them daily bruises during practice, which they still complain about,” she said.

When accepting her induction, Stanley thanked her support network for being by her side, while also not shying away from joking about her college days.

“It is very humbling to be up here, as you never get anywhere in life without incredible people around you,” Stanley said. “From my supportive family, my coaches and all my teammates along the way. The game of basketball has given me so much. So many memories, friendships and the knees of a 75-year-old man with a very severe case of arthritis. This type of honor causes you to look back and wonder how you got here. As I’m not the tallest, nor am I the fastest. Although I never did have to enroll in speed camp like some of my teammates at the team’s table.”