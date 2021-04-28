Track team prepares for conference

The UW Oshkosh track and field team split in half to compete at meets in Michigan, St. Norbert’s and Whitewater this weekend.

In Michigan the Titans had just four athletes perform, and the scores from the meet were not kept. In their meet at UW-Whitewater the scores were also not kept, but the Titans still had one first place finish during the meet and seven place-winning efforts.

In their third meet at St. Norbert’s, the Titans finished first out of the seven teams that participated for their outstanding win on Saturday.

The Titans’ incredible work ethic and hard work paid off with their 29 place-winning events at the invitational.

“We did a great job at the St. Norbert’s meet,” freshman thrower Tay’ Jion Johnson said. “I couldn’t have been more satisfied with my team’s performance.”

The Titans’ busy month of April will continue this Thursday, where they will be at home for their high jump and throws invitational. The week doesn’t stop there, as the Titans will have a meet at UW-Platteville and a meet at Wartburg College in Iowa on Friday.

All these meets and events can do a number on the team’s bodies, but the Titans train for weeks just like the one they have this week.

“It will be tough to recover our bodies in such a short time span,” Johnson stated. “I still believe though we are well trained and prepared for these types of situations.”

Sophomore sprinter Amitai Wheat stated that as the weeks wind down, the team is resting as much as they can in order to prepare for the conference tournament that begins on May 7.

“This is a tampering period for us,” Wheat said. “We have our conference championship next week and we are planning to load up every event that we can and try to win conference.”

These meets will end the Titans’ busy month of April, and they will then be preparing for the month of May where the Titans plan to qualify for Nationals and get to the big stage.

The Titans will whatever they need to do to finish out April with a bang.

“We have to attack these two separate meets that we have coming Friday,” Wheat said.

“The majority of our field events are going to travel to Platteville and the majority of our sprinters will travel to Wartburg. Wartburg is a very competitive meet because every team there is ranked in the top ten, so we got to go out there and compete hard.”

Be sure to catch the Titans when they are at home on Thursday for the high jump and throws invitational.